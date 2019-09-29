ST. LOUIS — For those unable to attend Rosh Hashana services because of time constraints, you're in luck.
The Chabad of Greater St. Louis is offering 30-minute Rosh Hashana services, focusing on the primary observances of the holiday, in the Central West End and Washington University in St. Louis, University City, Chesterfield and St. Charles County.
The services are free and people are encouraged to "just come" — no reservation is required.
"Our goal is for Judaism to be made accessible to all Jews," Rabbi Yosef Landa, regional director of Chabad of Greater St. Louis, said in a release. "During the high holidays, accessibility can mean different things to different people."
Rosh Hashana begins this year at sundown on Sunday and concludes at nightfall on Tuesday.
For more information about services, contact the Chabad of Greater St. Louis at 314-725-0400 or visit ShowMeChabad.com.
The sounding of the Shofar, a ram's-horn trumpet historically used by Jewish people in religious ceremonies, is the central observance of Rosh Hashana. Taschlich is customarily performed on the first day of Rosh Hashana. A brief prayer of penance is recited near a body of water, preferably containing live fish.
"We express our prayerful hope that God cast our indiscretions into the depths of the sea, and that we be granted a good and sweet new year filled with God's abundant and manifest blessings," according to the release.
Rosh Hashana 30-minute services in the St. Louis area:
Community Tashlich and Shofar Service, Chabad of Greater St. Louis
September 30, 3:00 to 3:30 p.m.
8124 Delmar Blvd., University City, next to the Morris and Ann Lazaroff Chabad Center
Family Tashlich and Shofar Blowing Service, Chabad of Chesterfield
Offered by Chabad of Chesterfield
September 30, 6:30 to 7:00 p.m.
Hilton Garden Inn at the Water Fountain Park
16631 Chesterfield Grove Road, Chesterfield
Shofar and Tashlich in the Park, Chabad of Central West End
September 30, 5:00 p.m.
Forest Park Jewish Tercentenary Monument in Forest Park, at Lindell and Kingshighway boulevards
Shofar in the Park, plus apples and honey and Tashlich Service, Chabad’s “Roving Rabbis” to St. Charles County
September 30, 5:00 to 5:30 p.m.
Frontier Park (gather at Katy Depot)
- Shofar and Tashlich on Campus, Chabad on CampusSeptember 30, 3:30 to 6:00 p.m.Tashlich, meet at 2:30 p.m. at ChabadDrop by for Shofar Blowing at WashU clock tower