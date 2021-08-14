Cardinal Burke, former archbishop of St. Louis, has COVID-19, is on ventilator

Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, archbishop emeritus of St. Louis, is ill with COVID-19 and has been placed on a ventilator, according to a Saturday night tweet from his Twitter account.

“Doctors are encouraged by his progress. (His Eminence) faithfully prayed the Rosary for those suffering from the virus. On this Vigil of the Assumption, let us now pray the Rosary for him,” the tweet said.

An earlier Tweet on Wednesday announced that he had the disease, said he was resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care. It asked for prayers and put his trust in divine providence.

Burke, 73, was Archbishop of St. Louis from 2003 to 2008. He went to the Vatican to become a member of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church, aside from the Pope. He is currently Cardinal Priest of Sant’Agata de’ Goti in Rome.

Elizabeth Westhoff, a friend and his former press secretary, said Saturday night that she confirmed the illness with Burke’s secretary. She said while Burke lives in Rome, he became ill while in Wisconsin, where he was raised. He founded the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 2008.