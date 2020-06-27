Anxiety calls forth faith, not merely optimism

News that one in three Americans is showing signs of clinical anxiety or depression is concerning, though perhaps not unexpected. The Census Bureau survey measured the impact of the coronavirus on everyday realities facing Americans. Following the death of George Floyd, an additional government survey showed even higher rates of anxiety among Black Americans.
We may not be startled by this data, but we should be concerned. We are embroiled in a moment of fierce change. The cracks in the foundations of our social structures have been growing steadily, and suddenly we are beginning to pay attention. The impact of these shifts is touching nearly every aspect of our lives. No wonder we are worried, anxious or depressed.
Not to mention exhausted.
Is anyone else fatigued from multiple Zoom meetings each day? Does anyone else long for a relaxing day at Busch Stadium, dinner with a group of friends or hugs from loved ones? These are examples drawn from my own privilege. We also know that Black people are tired from trying to breathe in hypoxic, unjust systems. We see disabled people wearied by a lack of accommodations. We know women are worn out from misogyny.
Our tired and worn out laments sound like the Psalmist's cry: "How long, O Lord, how long?"
These are questions we must raise and laments we must offer as we transition from this moment of history. This is the grief we must name, or else it will be carried with us unprocessed and unacknowledged. Someone once told me that grief delayed is grief compounded. We cannot move forward until we have freed ourselves from the tangled mess of the present.
Peter Block, an author, business consultant and activist, has been saying for years that the task we must face is the movement from optimism toward faith. Block's observation is rooted in his own efforts to face questions such as "Do you think things have gotten better?" A better approach, he argues, is to begin appreciating mystery, relationships, possibility, and neighborliness. This sort of generative thinking trusts in faith — even when there is no evidence to support it.
Lately, I've begun to appreciate that the task ahead for my congregation is not one of returning to normal, as if we could hit some sort of magical reset button. Going backward to the way things were in March will not help us move forward. That will not help us speak about racism. Nor would it erase the ravages of the coronavirus. Instead, we move forward in faith knowing that there are changes which must be made.
A new vision of community is needed. This vision will borrow what was life-giving about the past even as we step forward toward the future. Churches will reopen their doors but will also continue providing online worship. We will listen to the voices of those we've long ignored. We will set aside liberal/conservative name calling by embracing a truly God-inspired inclusive community. We will gather with people of different backgrounds, even different faiths.
A new vision of community will include welcoming young people, LGBTQ people, and people of color. We will engage in the work of reconciliation and healing. Our welcome table will find room for every sort and manner of person. But if our welcome is not matched by an enthusiastic embrace, then social distancing will be the least of our worries.
Throughout scripture, God is proclaimed as one who is making things new. Even as the old is torn down, faith in the newness God provides emerges. It will not be easy. It will feel clumsy, just like learning how to drive a car with a clutch. Old patterns and behaviors linger, making change hard.
Listen to the promises of Jesus as offered in the concluding words of the Gospel of Matthew. The church is gathered before the resurrected Lord in worship. Matthew is quick to add, "but some doubted." Still, Jesus sends these broken and vulnerable people into a new reality. And he promises them he will never be far away. That is the deep promise of faith.
Keating serves as pastor of the Woodlawn Chapel Presbyterian Church (PCUSA) in Wildwood. He is a regular Faith Perspectives contributor to STLtoday.com/religion.
