Faith Perspectives: 2021, hope, faith and science

Hope is the cornerstone of all faiths. According to Islam Prophet Jacob (peace be upon him) told his sons, “And despair not of relief from God. Indeed, no one despairs of relief from God except the disbelieving people. (Quran, 12: 87) Christianity teaches, “Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer.” (Romans 12:12)

Fear of the unknown, made worse with misinformation, is a destroyer of hope. As a physician I am dismayed when I hear, “COVID is not real," or "masks don’t help" or "don’t get vaccines.” I believe our spiritual leaders are in unique position to dispel misinformation. Science is not the antithesis of faith. Science helps us to examine, learn from the universe of our creator. We learn how to fight disorders and improve health. Everyone has the right to question the findings of science, but once they have been proven with validated results; we should accept them and defeat this virus.

Our faith teaches us that if we move toward our goals with belief and endurance against all challenges, that we will succeed. This motivates us to do good deeds, and we did see innumerable examples of this in our communities during last year. Food donations, monetary help and emotional support are rays of hope during this difficult period in human history.