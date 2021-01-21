Faith Perspectives: A backlash of “decency and dignity”

The change of administrations in the White House provides an opportunity to step back and look at things from a broader perspective.

In his book, "The Wisdom Pattern," Franciscan priest and author Richard Rohr described what I’d call a transformation process: order-disorder-reorder. It works for individuals and institutions, but also for nations.

Over the last four years we’ve experienced national disorder thanks to a spirit of polarization across our land.

The tragic raid on the Capitol on Jan. 6 highlighted it. Past tweeted insults, demonizations and fabrications came to a head when barricades were overrun and people paraded with Confederate flags inside the Capitol.

But then, in the face of such extreme disorder, there were small steps taken toward reorder. It was as if we remembered how great our nation is and, when attacked this way, we came to its defense.