Faith Perspectives: A backlash of “decency and dignity”

The change of administrations in the White House provides an opportunity to step back and look at things from a broader perspective.
In his book, "The Wisdom Pattern," Franciscan priest and author Richard Rohr described what I’d call a transformation process: order-disorder-reorder. It works for individuals and institutions, but also for nations.
Over the last four years we’ve experienced national disorder thanks to a spirit of polarization across our land.
The tragic raid on the Capitol on Jan. 6 highlighted it. Past tweeted insults, demonizations and fabrications came to a head when barricades were overrun and people paraded with Confederate flags inside the Capitol.
But then, in the face of such extreme disorder, there were small steps taken toward reorder. It was as if we remembered how great our nation is and, when attacked this way, we came to its defense.
It was inspiring to see Congress reconvene that night and go about its work with many of our legislators transcending party lines and simply affirming the democratic process, regardless of personal views. It showed a basic decency as well. We acted more civil with each other. Seeing people working together that night for a greater good proved that we’re not enemies of each other but Americans with each other.
It was good to hear President Joseph Biden’s inauguration speech following this. On the same grounds where there had been violence two weeks earlier, he preached a sermon. (When you have Garth Brooks singing “Amazing Grace” afterward, it is indeed a sermon.) He called us into a reordered vision where we need to “treat each other with dignity and respect … Without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and fury.”
I like to idealistically think that some of the Christian values so amenable to our democracy will now have greater expression. Compassion. Empathy. Justice. Maybe the reordering stage will move us to putting the good of the people above the good of any party or a personality.
It’s obvious we can’t move ahead and keep polarizing at the same time. We can’t live with disorder. Hopefully we’re beginning to move, together, into a more unifying era.
Here’s to praying that our road ahead will enjoy a backlash of, in President Biden’s words, “decency and dignity.”
Greg Weeks is a retired pastor in the United Methodist Church. He is a regular Faith Perspectives contributor to STLtoday.com/religion. Read his blog at www.revgregweeks.com.