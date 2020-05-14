Faith Perspectives: All faiths teach us to be patient and help each other in adversity

No one could imagine few weeks ago that lives would change so much here and around the globe. Our day-to-day routines are nowhere to be seen as the coronavirus has spread across the globe.
Schools and universities are closed, gatherings to celebrate events canceled. Some of the happiest places for children and children at heart, Disneyland and Disneyworld, have closed their doors. Mosques, churches, synagogues and other places of worship have stopped all gatherings.
Every day we hope for a flicker of hope that human spirit with scientific knowledge has changed the path of this destructive virus. We feel helpless with increasing numbers of people being affected. Every loss of life reminds us about our vulnerability.
In trying and tragic times, we turn to our spiritual strength. All faiths teach us to be patient, endure and help each other in adversity. For personal or communal hardships, we normally pray in solitude, go to our places of worship, get strength and hope from our scriptures, and stick together to help each other.
Social distancing is effective in slowing the spread of the virus, but it has taken away the opportunity to gather for worship. People are feeling isolated and removed from their spiritual support. But, we should not feel secluded and powerless.
All faiths teach us to fight adversity with all our faculties, pray and be steadfast. We are commanded to be patient, persevere and pray during hard times.
People are worried about their retirement accounts, college funds and savings for rainy days. Many workers have lost their jobs. I remind myself of teachings of the Quran: "Be sure we shall test you with something of fear and hunger, some loss in goods, lives, and the fruits of your toil. But give glad tidings to those who patiently persevere. Those who say, when afflicted with calamity, 'To God we belong, and to him is our return.' They are those on whom descend blessings from their Lord, and mercy. They are the ones who receive guidance." (2:155-157)
We have to fight this pandemic at scientific, humanitarian and spiritual levels. The whole world is in this together. This deadly virus has no ethnicity, religion, race or ideology.
Scientists around the world have to work together to identify different aspects of the disorder, possible therapies and eventually a vaccine.
Many are worried about paying the rent, mortgage, and for day to day expenses. Some are feeling anxious and depressed. Millions of people in the rest of the world are not able to sustain this calamity for more than a few weeks. All these are our responsibilities.
Check on the elderly; help them to get groceries. Donate blood. Contribute to social service efforts to help the poor.
Difficult times bring the best among most, but unfortunately some people try to take advantage of others, with hording, price gouging or misleading advertising about therapies for COVID-19 on social media.
We are facing an unprecedented time, which is scary. But I strongly believe the human spirit will overcome this pandemic.
I turn to one of my most favorite prayers: “Our Lord! Lay not on us a burden like that which you did lay on those before us; our Lord! Put not on us a burden greater than we have strength to bear. Pardon us and grant us forgiveness. Have mercy on us.” Amen.
Hayat serves as chair of the public relations committee of the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis. She is a regular Faith Perspectives contributor to STLtoday.com/religion.
