Faith Perspectives: Does sheltering in place make people crabbier?

A Census Bureau worker called the other day. She thanked me for returning the census form and asked if I’d mind answering a few followup questions. I agreed.
We talked a couple of minutes, then she broke from the script.
“Sir, I’d just like to thank you for taking time to respond to this followup. You’re the first person today who hasn’t yelled at me and hung up.”
“Really?” I asked, genuinely surprised.
“Yes. They say something like, ‘I’ve already filled it out. Don’t bother me!’ and hang up.”
I was, naively, shocked. I couldn’t imagine people dumping on this person who was simply doing her job.
We went back to the census questions, finished, and I wished her well.
Is it me, or have people gotten a bit meaner during the pandemic?
It seems as if there’s been an increase in harshness. Zoom meetings get hacked with racial slurs and pornography. The St. Louis County Council, in allowing public comments before their meetings, has found those comments “increasingly harsh and orchestrated.” People line up on the steps of state capitols with guns and “Don’t Tread on Me” flags, demanding an end to stay-at-home orders.
Does sheltering in place make people crabbier? Cut off from their usual stress-relievers, do the four walls hold in negative feelings that would ordinarily have blown off through a more regular routine? Can our homes serve as pressure cookers for anger, and when an innocent census worker calls, the steam is released in full force?
Maybe, maybe not. What’s certain, though, is that for many people, the quickest, and most ineffective, way of dealing with their anger is to dump it on someone else. It’s as if by hurting another person, they feel better. The actuality is that now two people are hurting, one of whom is an innocent bystander.
I wish I’d had the presence of mind to offer the census worker some wisdom that too often I’ve forgotten or ignored.
Don’t let their problem become your problem.
When people try to make themselves feel better by making you feel worse, that’s their problem, not yours. Their sickness shouldn’t affect your emotional health.
Christian wisdom has put this in simple, more positive, terms.
“Bless people who harass you — bless and don’t curse them.” (Romans 12:14)
“Don’t pay back evil for evil or insult for insult. Instead, give blessing in return.” (1 Peter 3:9)
Blessing someone who’s just dumped their emotional baggage on you is the advanced course in Christianity. It shows that the Christian has developed a Teflon heart in terms of letting such hate slide off. It also shows that they’ve developed a compassionate heart, showing concern for a person who’s hurting so much that they lash out.
Blessing even the person who curses you and hangs up is a philosophy we should have regardless of religion.
I sincerely hope the next person the census worker talked to that morning was nice to her. More importantly, though, I hope the worker realizes that another person’s problem shouldn’t be hers.
Greg Weeks is a retired pastor in the United Methodist Church. He is a regular Faith Perspectives contributor to STLtoday.com/religion. Read his blog at www.revgregweeks.com.
