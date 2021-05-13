Faith Perspectives: Hear their stories

St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Aisha Sultan wrote of a controversy in the Rockwood School District. It centers around the teaching of diversity curriculum. There is an array of issues, of course, behind this topic. I was struck, though, by an incident the writer described.
In a forum to discuss this, a woman of color told of her own experience with racism. According to Sultan, “a white woman sitting nearby looked at her and said, ‘No, you haven’t.’ [She] looked directly back at her and said, ‘Yes, I have. You don’t know what my experience is.’”
That makes you wonder.
What is the difficulty in hearing the story of someone from a different background with different experiences than your own?
I recently ran across a book titled, "To Be a Slave." It contains stories from ex-slaves themselves as they described what it was like to be sold and treated as property.
What an eye-opener. To hear in their own words the graphic, dehumanizing brutality they endured was something I’d never read in history books while growing up. Those textbooks had never mentioned the concentration-camp-type atrocities carried out on Blacks.
American history was a lot simpler in those books.
I also remember reading about “Indians,” the Chinese, and Mexicans. But I don't remember reading anything from them. What would they have written? What were their perspectives? I don’t know.
From a faith standpoint, listening to the voices of those from backgrounds other than mainstream is essential for the health of the community. Hearing different stories is a source of strength that must be encouraged and valued.
The early church grew not just because of the gospel but because of the diverse people who became a fellowship because of that gospel. Roman society was violent and steeped in division. By contrast, the church was composed of rich/poor, young/old, male/female, Jew/Gentile, free/slave (Galatians 3:28). They worshipped, served, and ate together.
Such a community, where all were equal and equally valued, attracted people who were tired of Roman injustice. “You are welcomed here, regardless” was a statement they’d never heard before. The many voices helped the church grow into its mission.
In the process, when the church took missteps, those voices helped point the way forward. They helped the faith community learn from mistakes and sharpen its vision for the future.
Similarly, shouldn’t diverse voices help us understand the past missteps our nation has made? Can’t they help our country move ahead in realizing the ideals behind the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution? Isn’t helping all people tell their stories one of the most patriotic things we can do?
America isn’t a great country because of an idealized past. It’s a great country because, like the church should be, it values in its core the dignity and rights of all its citizens.
Along with the right of free speech should come the duty of open-minded listening.
Greg Weeks is a retired pastor in the United Methodist Church. He is a regular Faith Perspectives contributor to STLtoday.com/religion. Read his blog at www.revgregweeks.com.