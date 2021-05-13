Faith Perspectives: Hear their stories

St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Aisha Sultan wrote of a controversy in the Rockwood School District. It centers around the teaching of diversity curriculum. There is an array of issues, of course, behind this topic. I was struck, though, by an incident the writer described.

In a forum to discuss this, a woman of color told of her own experience with racism. According to Sultan, “a white woman sitting nearby looked at her and said, ‘No, you haven’t.’ [She] looked directly back at her and said, ‘Yes, I have. You don’t know what my experience is.’”

That makes you wonder.

What is the difficulty in hearing the story of someone from a different background with different experiences than your own?

I recently ran across a book titled, "To Be a Slave." It contains stories from ex-slaves themselves as they described what it was like to be sold and treated as property.

What an eye-opener. To hear in their own words the graphic, dehumanizing brutality they endured was something I’d never read in history books while growing up. Those textbooks had never mentioned the concentration-camp-type atrocities carried out on Blacks.

American history was a lot simpler in those books.