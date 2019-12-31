Faith Perspectives: Helping to save the planet

The new year is almost here. Many of us will be making resolutions, which in all probability will last for only a few weeks. There are many reasons we don’t follow through with our resolutions — too ambitious, procrastination, “not actually buying into the ideas.”
I saw Greta Thunberg’s picture as Time magazine’s Person of the Year and thought, "this is one who has kept her resolution with humanity.” She is only 16 years old and has such determination.
Greta is an inspiration transcending age, ethnicity and faith. She gives me hope that our planet is in good hands.
For many years I have heard heated discussions about whether climate change is real. But is saving our planet a scientific endeavor, spiritual or both?
According to many researchers, our faith and beliefs are one of the strongest prognosticators of our commitment to the communities and world at large. Our faith shapes our day-to-day activities, our interactions with our community, our use of resources and even our political preferences.
Throughout history, faiths have substantially influenced human rights issues.
Our views are also shaped by our socioeconomic status, and which part of the world we live in. When I moved to America almost 40 years ago, I was amazed at the abundance of resources and, at the same time, surprised by how much we were wasting these resources. I grew up writing on both sides of a page; I was admonished against that practice here. I learned at a very young age how to preserve water, and now over years I have probably become desensitized to how much water we waste every day at home, at work, at restaurants, etc.
A quote by writer Mihail Sebastian addresses why we behave the way we do: “When faced with enormous quantities, we lose our sense of proportion and significance.”
Extreme variations in weather all over the world, droughts, increasing melting of glaciers, threat of extinction of many species are alarms for our planet. Even if some of us don’t believe in climate change, all the faiths and beliefs teach against waste, and promote care of fellow human beings.
Modifying behaviors cannot be achieved by governmental regulations alone. It is everyone’s obligation. What motivates us to take action may be our spiritual upbringing, science, or simple obligation to our fellow human beings and to generations to come.
Many Muslims see their faith as the source of dictates regarding preserving resources and safeguarding the Earth. We believe that humans are the custodians of the Earth and are commanded to preserve the “Mizan,” or balance of nature. We are directed not to over consume: “But waste not by excess, for God loveth not the wasters. (Quran 6:141).
Human beings are considered to be God’s trustees on the Earth, to protect it and preserve it as much as possible. We are reminded that we can cause calamity due to “corruption on land and sea because of our hands” (Quran 30:41) and should protect these entities.
Muslim leaders worldwide were surveyed in 2018 for the Humanitarian Academy For Development report on “Sustainability and climate change in major religions with a focus on Islam.” Though most leaders were aware of the issues related to climate changes, their responses varied widely regarding solutions.
Most of the Muslim leaders believe that it is our responsibility to tackle issues at two levels — mitigation and adaptation. Mitigation to decrease green house emissions and consumption. Adaptation to be ready for the inevitable changes and to minimize their effects. Adaptation is paramount for communities with fewer resources and for the populations most vulnerable, especially children.
To protect our planet for generations to come, neither scientists nor governments have the power and influence of faith-based leadership to change behaviors of the masses.
Saving our Earth seems a daunting job but it reminds me of an often-cited story:
One day a man was walking along a beach where thousands of starfish had washed ashore overnight. He saw a boy picking up one starfish at a time and throwing them back into the sea. The man asked the boy what he was doing. The boy had a simple answer, “I am saving the starfish, sir.” The man replied, “There are thousands of starfish and only one of you. What difference can you make?”
The boy picked up a starfish, tossed into the sea and said, “I made a difference to that one!”
We can make the resolution this year to reduce waste and help this planet to live for thousands of years. We can make a difference by tossing starfish back, one at a time.
Hayat serves as chair of the public relations committee of the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis. She is a regular Faith Perspectives contributor to STLtoday.com/religion.