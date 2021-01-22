Faith Perspectives: Pope issues call for dialog and compassion

This past October, Pope Francis signed his third encyclical, “Fratelli Tutti,” on the tomb of St. Francis of Assisi, his inspiration and namesake. In this message, he spoke to the entire world — not just Catholics — reinforcing the ideas and teachings of Jesus about how imperative it is to care for one another. In that sense, this encyclical is nothing new, but it perhaps could not have come at a better time.

In a country and world plagued by individualism, partisanship and violence, Francis invites us into dialogue. He invites us to embrace the message of the gospel and a love that transcends physical and ideological geography and distance. He invites us to be open and accepting of others and especially those who seem most distant. For those who know and accept the teachings of Jesus, Francis’ words represent a commonsense application of gospel values.

And yet, this call to love without borders in a polarized world is anything but common, even within the universal church. His message is a radical invitation to love as we have been loved by God. Such talk can often be heard in the general but not the specific. We love and care for the poor, of course, but we all too easily discard and dismiss them — the stranger, the immigrant the “other.” There are “shadows over a closed world,” to quote the encyclical, and yet there is also hope.