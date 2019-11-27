On Thursday, we will be celebrating Thanksgiving. Many people will be traveling; spending hours on the roads and at airports. This is a time to savor the food, relish your family and friends, and relax for a few days. Sometimes in the festivities we tend to forget the spirit of the holiday.
The first Thanksgiving celebration took place in 1621 at Plymouth Plantation. Native Americans and New England settlers held the harvest feast to offer thanks for a good season. President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed it a national day of Thanksgiving and showing gratitude to our Creator.
Children in school pronounce what they are thankful for; family, food, health, home and much more. The gratitude they show is heartwarming. Parents save many of these statements as keepsakes; they bring smiles when we look at the papers years later.
Thanksgiving is a celebration of harvest feast. I believe the essence of the day is one of the core tenets of all faiths.
In Islam gratitude “Shukr” is the cornerstone of our faith. We start every prayer thanking God and praising him. The more grateful we are the blessings increase: “If you are grateful, I will surely increase you (in favor)” (Quran 14:7).
There are three types of Shukr, or gratitude.
Gratitude of heart: This instructs us to embrace good intentions toward all of God’s creations.
Gratitude of tongue: This commands us to thank God day and night for his blessings.
Gratitude of our limbs: This directs us to use our faculties to do good deeds for our fellow human beings. We should take every step which pleases him.
We are commanded to give thanks to our creator for all the blessings every day. Those blessings, which we often take for granted, include our family, friends, health, home, positions, possessions and much more. It’s human nature that with successes one believes, “I deserve this and this is due to my own efforts.” We forget that our creator is the one who gave us chances, created paths and removed adversities.
Being thankful makes us humble, as we realize that our achievements are gifts of God. Once we have the faith that all blessings and good things are from God, it opens our hearts for his creatures. Generosity, which can be helping people with material things or simply holding their hands in tough times, is a way of expressing our gratitude.
The Israelites gave thanks as they were freed from Pharaoh and crossed the Red Sea (Exodus 15). According to Jewish faith three specific times, Passover, Pentecost and Tabernacles are specifically for remembering God’s blessings and favors.
In the New Testament it is commanded, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God” (Philippians 4:6).
Any time I listen to prayers of different faiths, thanking the creator is part of it.
On Wednesday evening when I will be leaving for the holidays, I will be reminded of so many things I am grateful for. Being part of a great team to take care of our patients, the smiles of my colleagues, a safe drive home and the family waiting there for me. Even the rush of family and friends to the stores after the Thanksgiving meal fills my heart with gratitude. This simple “pleasure” is unlikely for millions of people.
My heartfelt Happy Thanksgiving to all. Thanks to all who have touched my life with a kind word, thought or deed.
Hayat serves as chair of the public relations committee of the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis. She is a regular Faith Perspectives contributor to STLtoday.com/religion.