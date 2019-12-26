Faith Perspectives: The world turns

Today, I am going to recount an event that took place over 2,000 years ago.
A young Jewish couple had begun a journey to travel to the husband’s family hometown of Bethlehem. The young wife was heavily pregnant, and travel is not the first thing you take on when you are that close to your due date. But the government had declared that a census was to take place and everyone had to travel to their family’s original place of birth. The government passed a law and the people had to obey. If he was told to go, he had to go.
Looking back, some might question what was in this young couple’s mind, taking on a journey that could potentially be full of dangers and hardships. The fear of the unknown. Surely their parents and relatives had voiced their concerns. But what are you going to do? Young people have their own mind. Since when do they listen to their parents?
Now this was the time before there were such things as planes, trains and automobiles. This left walking, and donkeys. He got to walk, she got to ride. As any pregnant woman will tell you, riding over hundreds of miles, in inclement weather, on the back of a moving, bouncing, possibly cantankerous beast is not the way you want to spend your last few weeks of confinement (note the word “confinement,” meaning “Do not travel. Stay home. In bed.”). But what are you going to do? If your husband has to travel and he needs you to go with him, you go. She had to ponder this several times during the journey; a new wife, impending motherhood. Ah, but she was young and the young are resilient. Or so they tell us. So they forged ahead.
The roads were crowded; everyone they met was on the same mission. So, there was some safety in their traveling. Strangers became friends, food was shared. The husbands joked around about having to travel with the entire family in tow. Finally, the young couple reached their destination. Here they were met with more chaos. Everyone who had arrived needed a room to stay. Unfortunately, time and again the husband approached an inn to be told “No Room.”
They reached the last inn on the road. This innkeeper was just as surly.
“Damn foreigners,” he muttered (or words to that effect). His wife, who most assuredly did the majority of the cooking and cleaning noticed the young wife sitting on the beast, head bowed, body shaking, clearly in distress and took pity. Women are like that. They tend to see what is often missed by the rest. She nudged her husband, “Give them the stable. At least it will be warm and provide some shelter from the weather.” “Take it or leave it. It doesn’t matter to me,” he grumbled to the husband. With relief, the couple followed the innkeeper’s direction and they found the stable, further down the road.
The donkey was happy to mingle with the cows and other animals already located in their respective stalls. The husband got his wife situated and quickly arranged their bundles in some sort of shape to give the wife a more comfortable resting place. But you can only do so much with straw and a couple of blankets. The wife hadn’t told her husband about the pains that had been coming, closer than before. When he realized that the situation had been escalating, he ran back to the inn. The innkeeper’s wife listened to the husband’s frantic pleas and grabbing some precious items hurried to the stable.
Grateful to have an experienced woman by her side, the wife gave herself over to this wise woman’s care. Without her mother to help her, this woman stepped in and took over. She had seen it all in her years at the inn. What was one more crisis to handle?
The husband paced, the hours passed, the pain intensified. But as all miracles appear, a babe was born. A son had come into their lives. The innkeeper’s wife searched around and finding the manger, she placed the baby, swaddled and fed, in the clean straw.
The new mother looked on, tired and happy. Her husband knelt at her side. They gazed at their son.
Gossip spread fast in this small village and soon a group of shepherds with their sheep following them came to the stable to see this newborn babe.
The world was about to turn.