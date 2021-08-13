Faith Perspectives: Why should you support masking?

Throughout the pandemic, I had been an ardent pro-masker. I wore a mask everywhere. I thought it was a way of protecting others from the virus. I had also hoped it would prevent me from infection, but it didn’t. Still, I wore it religiously.

With others, I celebrated in the spring when those masks could be left in the car. It was that return to normal we’d been hoping for.

Then we got the order in St. Louis to put them back on, because vaccinated people could still spread the delta variant of the coronavirus.

That didn’t sit too well with me.

Statistics show that the overwhelming majority of new infections are the unvaccinated. They have their reasons for refusing the needle, which make little sense to me.

Accordingly, when I was told that donning a mask would protect the anti-vaxxers, my response was, frankly, “So?” They have made their choice. They should bear the consequences. I was tired of wearing a mask for months to protect others. Why, now, should I protect those who could immunize themselves but simply don’t? Let them accept the consequences of their inaction.