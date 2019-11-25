In a world where young people are often overbooked with homework, sports and other activities, the youth group at Mary, Mother of the Church parish has found a way to keep faith a priority — and that's inspiring to the adults who work with them.
The group holds its annual Christmas sale the last two weekends before Thanksgiving to raise money for an annual summer retreat presented by Steubenville Retreat Mid America of St. Louis.
Between 55,000 and 70,000 youth group members across the United States attend these weekend retreats, hosted by Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio. Youth group members from Mary, Mother of the Church attend the retreat held at Missouri State University in Springfield.
The teens in Springfield attend Mass every day and adoration every night. The goal is to build their faith and guide them to a prayer-filled life.
One might think that 4,500 young people would make quite a bit of noise. But as Clare Ernst, our congregation's youth minister, recalled, “During Mass and adoration, the focus is so intense you can hear a pin drop.”
Clare started as a volunteer after serving on the parish council and as director of the athletic program. Then she was drawn to the youth group. In 1999, during Pope John Paul II's visit to St. Louis, Clare accompanied a group to a youth rally and Mass celebrated by the pope. Afterward, Clare was saying her morning prayers and recalled that God told her, “You are going to be a youth minister.” Within a few days, Clare was asked to be the youth minister at Mary, Mother. That pretty much sealed the deal. When God talks, you listen. She said yes.
Core members Lisa Klempert and Mark Stevison assist Clare.
The youth group meets for prayer every Wednesday and holds spiritual, social and service events.
Each weekly meeting begins with open prayer, petitions and an open forum. The meetings always end with a prayer to St. Michael the Archangel. He is their unofficial protector, and they seek his help to “kick Satan’s butt.”
One spiritual meeting involved a lighted rosary outdoors, followed by a discussion of the events at the Portuguese town of Fatima in 1917. Three young children, Lucia dos Santos and her cousins Francisco and Jacinta Marto, were visited by the Blessed Mother. They shared news of these visions with everyone. Instead of a welcoming response, the children were harassed by public officials and ordered to recant their story. But the children stuck with their account, and they remain an example to young people today.
“Our youths think it’s pretty cool to know that despite their age, they can make a difference,” Clare said.
The youth group at Mary, Mother has a lot of say in deciding what they want to do for both social and service events. They have enjoyed shaving cream Wiffle ball, baking cookies, hosting a confirmation retreat and reception, feeding the poor at St. Vincent de Paul Church, playing bingo with retirees and helping parish members with yard work. Through all their events, the youth members take time for reflection.
Mary, Mother parish also extends its welcome to the young by having a youth member on the parish council. The youth member’s voice and vote both have equal weight.
With their busy lives, it takes support and planning for each of them to block out time to belong to the youth group. Parents have a vital role in recognizing the importance of caring for their kids’ souls and helping them to join and attend the meetings, Clare said.
Ed Lewandowski, parish religion director, said it best: “Our children are not our own. Like us, they are sons and daughters of God. Our ministry is to travel the road of life with them, pointing them in the direction of the Way … Jesus who will shepherd them home.”
In a hectic world, what are your priorities? And what message do they send to your children?
Anita Anton has a doctorate in educational studies from St. Louis University and lives in south St. Louis County, where she is a member of Mary, Mother of the Church parish. She is a regular Faith Perspectives contributor on STLtoday.com/religion.