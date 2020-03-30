St. Louis cites two churches for defying order on crowds

ST. LOUIS — City officials cited two churches for holding gatherings of more than 10 people on Sunday in violation of Mayor Lyda Krewson’s limit on crowd sizes, and may consider going to court to close churches that do not observe the ban.

The city issued civil summonses against Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in the Lewis Place neighborhood and St. John Church of God in Christ in College Hill for violating the crowd limits, public safety director Jimmie Edwards said Monday. He said there were 25 people in Hopewell and he did not know the number at St. John. Edwards said the infractions were called in by members of the churches who were concerned.

The gatherings were nowhere near as large as the megachurch in Florida whose pastor was arrested after holding two Sunday services with hundreds of people. But smaller church gatherings have shown to be dangerous, including the choir in Washington state where 45 out of 60 people who attended a practice tested positive for the new coronavirus. Two of them died.

Edwards said the summonses were issued by the city health department and would allow the director of that department to issue fines, but he said the city intends for them to be observed as cease and desist orders.