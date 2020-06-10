‘Exactly what we need’: St. Louis Archbishop Carlson hails successor Rozanski

Jesus, Rozanski said, “did not avoid any person or situation that was uncomfortable.”

“He walked into those difficult circumstances, bringing the healing presence of God,” Rozanski said. “All of us stand in need of that healing presence. It is my hope that called to lead this church of St. Louis, God’s grace will be in abundance in helping me to be part of that healing process and resolution to all of the daunting issues that we face. No leader can do this alone. We must work together if we truly want to realize the mandate of Jesus to bring justice and peace to our families, our communities, our nation and world.”

After a decade leading St. Louis Catholics, Archbishop Robert Carlson prepares to step down His successor will inherit a packed seminary and one of the largest Catholic communities in the country, but one that’s also shrinking and anxiously awaiting a list of priests with sustained allegations of sex abuse.

Rozanski, 61, is considered a moderate and is taking over an archdiocese that has long been led by conservatives: Prior to Carlson, St. Louis was headed by now-Cardinal Raymond Burke, a leading point of reference for conservatives in the U.S. and beyond.

And prior to Burke, St. Louis was headed by now-Cardinal Justin Rigali, who went onto head the archdiocese of Philadelphia.

In a tweet, Carlson said: “I am confident in the future of God’s strong Church in St. Louis with Archbishop-elect Rozanski as its shepherd. Welcome to @archstl, Bishop Rozanski.”