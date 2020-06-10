‘Exactly what we need’: St. Louis Archbishop Carlson hails successor Rozanski

ST. LOUIS — Pope Francis has named Springfield, Massachusetts Bishop Mitchell Rozanski as the next archbishop of St. Louis, a diocese long associated with the conservative wing of the U.S. church.
Rozanski replaces Archbishop Robert J. Carlson, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 last year and submitted his resignation to the pope. The Vatican said Wednesday that Francis had accepted it and named Rozanski to succeed him.
Rozanski will become the 10th archbishop of St. Louis since the St. Louis Diocese was elevated to an archdiocese in 1847. The Archdiocese of St. Louis, the largest faith group in the region, counts more than 500,000 faithful in 182 parishes across 11 counties.
Rozanski is “a true man of God,” Carlson said at a press conference Wednesday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis.
“You are receiving from the Holy Father, a true man of God,” Carlson said. “Pope Francis is appointing someone who knows the joy of the gospel, he has a zeal for evangelization, and is known throughout the northeast, from Baltimore until Boston, for his work with peoples of all colors, of all creeds. He has the skills of managing a big city, but just as important has the background at the parish level, having served as a pastor at many different parishes.”
“To my mind, he is exactly what we need.”
Carlson lauded the archdiocese’s many parishes and schools, telling Rozanski that they are eager to invite him to visit their communities and to receive his leadership.
“The faith has deep roots here, the people are amazingly friendly, the people in this archdiocese are very, very generous,” Carlson said. “I believe that in a time like we’re going through now, a new look, a new view, a fresh leader is exactly what we need.”
Rozanski, in his address, thanked Carlson for his tenure as archbishop.
“I know on behalf of all of us, that I thank Archbishop Carlson for his service to this church of St. Louis over these past 11 years, for his steady leadership, and living out the gospel message in such a beautiful and humble way,” Rozanski said.
“I know that I will count on his wise counsel, and his wisdom in the days, weeks, and years ahead.”
Rozanski, at one point in this address speaking in Spanish, addressed issues facing the country and the archdiocese, including the coronavirus and protests against racism.
“This is a troubled time for our nation,” he said. “We are still experiencing the effects of the COVID-19 virus, the death of Mr. George Floyd, and the sad specter of racism that tears at the very fabric of our country.”
Jesus, Rozanski said, “did not avoid any person or situation that was uncomfortable.”
“He walked into those difficult circumstances, bringing the healing presence of God,” Rozanski said. “All of us stand in need of that healing presence. It is my hope that called to lead this church of St. Louis, God’s grace will be in abundance in helping me to be part of that healing process and resolution to all of the daunting issues that we face. No leader can do this alone. We must work together if we truly want to realize the mandate of Jesus to bring justice and peace to our families, our communities, our nation and world.”
His successor will inherit a packed seminary and one of the largest Catholic communities in the country, but one that’s also shrinking and anxiously awaiting a list of priests with sustained allegations of sex abuse.
Rozanski, 61, is considered a moderate and is taking over an archdiocese that has long been led by conservatives: Prior to Carlson, St. Louis was headed by now-Cardinal Raymond Burke, a leading point of reference for conservatives in the U.S. and beyond.
And prior to Burke, St. Louis was headed by now-Cardinal Justin Rigali, who went onto head the archdiocese of Philadelphia.
In a tweet, Carlson said: “I am confident in the future of God’s strong Church in St. Louis with Archbishop-elect Rozanski as its shepherd. Welcome to @archstl, Bishop Rozanski.”
I am honored to have served as leader of the Archdiocese of St. Louis for more than a decade. This large and generous community of faithful Catholics will continue to encourage me in my faith journey, and I know that Bishop Rozanski will cherish his new ministry. https://t.co/9vtZIp3yLK— Archbishop Carlson (@abp_carlson) June 10, 2020
Rozanski, born in Baltimore in 1958, is the oldest of three sons born to Alfred and Jean Rozanski, both still living. He received seminary training at the Theological College at the Catholic University of America and was ordained a priest in 1984.
Rozanski was an auxiliary bishop in his hometown of Baltimore before being named to lead the Springfield diocese in 2014.
The St. Louis Review, the archdiocesan newspaper, reports that the Mass of installation for Rozanski is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 25, the feast of St. Louis of France, namesake of the city of St. Louis. Carlson will continue to serve the archdiocese as apostolic administrator until the installation, according to the Review.
In another appointment Wednesday, Francis named a new auxiliary bishop for Baltimore, Bruce Lewandowski of the Redemptorist religious order.
The Associated Press and Nassim Benchaabane of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Updated at 11 a.m.
