Former Redbirds speaking at Christian athletes gala

Game strategy of a higher level will the subject at hand next month for two former Cardinal baseball players.

Bengie Molina and Scott Spiezio will be the featured speakers Nov. 10 at the annual dinner auction to benefit the Fellowship of Christian Athletes St. Louis.

The older brother of Cards catcher Yadier Molina, Bengie Molina is a journeyman catcher and former Cardinals and Rangers coach who in 2016 joined Polo Ascensio as the Spanish-language announcers for Redbird games.

Spiezio played for the Cardinals in 2006 and 2007, the last two of his 12 major-league seasons. In recent years, he has been forthcoming about his long battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Emceeing the event will be another former Cardinal player and current broadcaster, Rick Horton, who has been a longtime FCA booster.

The event will be at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac Hilton, 1335 S. Lindbergh Boulevard. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; program begins at 7 p.m. For information or tickets, go to stlfca.org/stlgala.