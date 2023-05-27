SHREWSBURY — These are the 35 parishes that will be subsumed into other existing parishes, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced Saturday.
All Saints in University City
Barnabas the Apostle in O’Fallon
Blessed Teresa of Calcutta in Ferguson
Cure of Ars in Shrewsbury
Immaculate Conception in Maplewood
Immaculate Heart of Mary in St. Louis
Our Lady of the Presentation in Overland
St. Andrew in Lemay
St. Bernadette in Lemay
St. Catherine of Alexandria in Coffman
St. Cronan in St. Louis
St. Francis of Assisi in Luebbering
St. Francis of Assisi of Portage des Sioux
St. John the Apostle and Evangelist in St. Louis
St. John the Apostle Mission in Bismarck
St. John the Baptist in St. Louis
St. John Bosco in Maryland Heights
St. John Paul II in Affton
St. Joseph in Tiff
St. Jude in Overland
St. Lawrence in Lawrenceton
St. Luke the Evangelist in Richmond Heights
St. Martin de Porres in Hazelwood
St. Martin of Tours in Lemay
St. Matthias in Lemay
St. Paul in Berger
St. Richard in Creve Coeur
St. Rita in Vinita Park
St. Robert Bellarmine in St. Charles
St. Roch in St. Louis
St. Rose Philippine Duchesne in Florissant
St. Sabina in Florissant
St. Stephen in Richwoods
Sts. Peter and Paul in St. Louis
Sts. Philip and James in River aux Vases