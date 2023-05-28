Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SHREWSBURY — Thirty-five parishes will be closed and 15 others will be merged to form five new parishes as part of a sweeping reorganization of the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

These parishes will be closed:

• All Saints in University City

• Blessed Teresa of Calcutta in Ferguson

• Cure of Ars in Shrewsbury

• Immaculate Conception in Maplewood

• Immaculate Heart of Mary in St. Louis

• Our Lady of the Presentation in Overland

• St. Andrew in Lemay

• St. Barnabas the Apostle in O’Fallon

• St. Bernadette in Lemay

• St. Catherine of Alexandria in Coffman

• St. Cronan in St. Louis

• St. Francis of Assisi in Luebbering

• St. Francis of Assisi of Portage des Sioux

• St. John the Apostle and Evangelist in St. Louis

• St. John the Apostle Mission in Bismarck

• St. John the Baptist in St. Louis

• St. John Bosco in Maryland Heights

• St. John Paul II in Affton

• St. Joseph in Tiff

• St. Jude in Overland

• St. Lawrence in Lawrenceton

• St. Luke the Evangelist in Richmond Heights

• St. Martin de Porres in Hazelwood

• St. Martin of Tours in Lemay

• St. Matthias in Lemay

• St. Paul in Berger

• St. Richard near Creve Coeur

• St. Rita in Vinita Park

• St. Robert Bellarmine in St. Charles

• St. Roch in St. Louis

• St. Rose Philippine Duchesne in Florissant

• St. Sabina in Florissant

• St. Stephen in Richwoods

• Sts. Peter and Paul in St. Louis

• Sts. Philip and James in River aux Vases

These 15 existing parishes will be merged to form five new parishes:

• Holy Name of Jesus in Bissell Hills, St. Angela Merici near Florissant and St. Norbert Parish near Florissant will be merged into a single parish.

• Our Lady of the Holy Cross in St. Louis, St. Augustine in St. Louis, St. Elizabeth, Mother of John the Baptist in St. Louis, and St. Matthew the Apostle in St. Louis will be merged into a single parish.

• Most Holy Trinity in St. Louis, St. Nicholas in St. Louis and St. Teresa and Bridget in St. Louis will be merged into a single parish.

• Our Lady of Sorrows in St. Louis, Church of the Magdalen in St. Louis, and St. Joan of Arc in St. Louis will be merged into a single parish.

• Immaculate Conception in Arnold and St. David Parish in Arnold will be merged into a single parish.