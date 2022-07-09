Millions of Muslims commemorate Eid al-Adha amid high prices

People pray in a mosque celebration the Eid al-Adha, or the “Festival of Sacrifice,” in Shali, about 25 miles south-east of Grozny, the capital of Chechen Republic, Russia, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Around the world, Muslims will mark the end of the pilgrimage with Eid al-Adha. The holiday commemorates the prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail at God’s request. Muslims traditionally slaughter sheep and cattle, dividing the meat among the needy, friends and relatives.
MINA, Saudi Arabia — Millions of Muslims across the globe — including in countries like Afghanistan, Libya, Egypt, Kenya and Yemen — were celebrating Eid al-Adha on Saturday, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar.
Known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” the revered observance coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia. It’s a joyous occasion, for which food is a hallmark. Much of Asia, including Indonesia, India and Pakistan, will observe the holiday on Sunday.
But as Russia’s war in Ukraine sends food prices soaring and causes widespread hardship across the Middle East, many say they can’t afford the livestock for the ritual sacrifice. Desperation over the cost of living has undercut the typically booming holiday trade in goats, cows and sheep.
“Everyone wants to sacrifice an animal in the name of Allah, but they are not able to do so because they’re poor,” said Mohammad Nadir from a cattle market in Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, where a few men haggled over bleating sheep.
Eid al-Adha commemorates the Quranic tale of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice Ismail as an act of obedience to God. Before he could carry out the sacrifice, God provided a ram as an offering. In the Christian and Jewish telling, Abraham is ordered to kill another son, Isaac.
Many Muslims celebrate the four-day feast by ritually slaughtering livestock and distributing the meat among family, friends and the poor. At al-Shati refugee camp in west Gaza City on Saturday, excited children lined up for the innards and trotters — a cherished offering for those otherwise unable to afford meat.
In cash-strapped Afghanistan, there is usually a shopping rush for prime animals ahead of the holiday. But this year, galloping global inflation and economic devastation after the Taliban takeover have put a purchase of great religious importance beyond the reach of many.
“Last year on this day I sold 40 to 50 cattle,” said Mohammad Qassim, an Afghan cattle vendor. “This year, I have only managed to sell two.”
Wheat and meat prices have multiplied and hunger has spread as Russia’s war on Ukraine disrupts agriculture and constrains energy supply. The sky-high costs of animal feed and fertilizer have forced livestock salesmen to hike prices.
From Tripoli in war-torn Libya, families are looking forward to the holiday after the past two years of the pandemic and more than a decade of violent chaos. But the price tags — up to $2,100 per sheep — had buyers pacing around the dusty market near the palm-studded highway, apprehensive about the major purchase.
“Honestly, the prices are crazy,” said Sabri al-Hadi, seeming exasperated.
At a livestock market in the blockaded Gaza Strip, there were hardly any buyers. Vendors said the price of sheep feed has jumped four fold in recent weeks.
“Our life is full of loss,” lamented Abu Mustafa, a sheep salesman in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, which long has suffered from widespread joblessness and poverty.
On the streets of Ramallah, in the West Bank, Palestinian families were cutting back on other components of the feast — typically a bounty of dishes, from offal to kaak and maamoul holiday cookies.
“On days like these, there was demand for fruits, sweets and for nuts as well, but as you can see ... no one is standing to buy now,” complained fruit vendor Baligh Hamdi.
But lavish feast or no, there were community prayers — a welcome sight in much of the world after years of coronavirus-related restrictions. The faithful crowded into mosques across the Middle East and North Africa on Saturday.
From Kenya to Russia to Egypt, throngs of worshippers prayed shoulder to shoulder, feet to feet.
Muslims gather for prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s faith, in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, July, 9, 2022. Eid al-Adha marks the end of hajj.
“I feel very happy that all these people came to pray,” said Sahar Mohamed in Cairo, smiling widely. “There is love and acceptance between people.”
In Saudi Arabia, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims rose at dawn to trek to Mina, a wide valley ringed by barren mountains where Prophet Muhammad stopped on his route some 1,400 years ago. One million Muslims from around the world flocked this week to the holy city of Mecca, the largest pilgrimage since the pandemic upended the event.
At the multistory Jamarat Complex, pilgrims carried out the symbolic stoning of the devil, recalling Ibrahim’s victory over temptation. It’s among the set of rituals associated with the Prophet Muhammad and the prophets Ibrahim and Ismail, or Abraham and Ishmael in the Bible, performed every year for these five intense days.
The pilgrims threw pebbles at three large pillars that mark the places where the devil tried to interrupt Ibrahim’s sacrifice.
It’s the most dangerous point in the hajj, with masses streaming back and forth. In 2015, thousands of pilgrims were crushed to death by surging crowds. The Saudi government never gave a final death toll. In the years since, authorities have improved access with wider streets, electronic gates and a high-speed rail link.
All Muslims who are physically and financially able to complete the spiritual journey are supposed to do so at least once in a lifetime. Saudi Arabia maintained limits to curb the spread of the virus this year, with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate and attendance less than half of pre-pandemic quotas.
Still, the scenes were a significant step closer to normal. The famous crowds thronged the holy sites, abandoning masks and safety measures.
At the end of the pilgrimage, one of the key pillars of Islam, men are expected to shave their heads, and women to snip a lock of hair in a sign of renewal.
They will return to Mecca to circle the cube-shaped Kaaba, which represents the metaphorical house of God, in farewell before heading home and continuing to celebrate the remainder of Eid al-Adha with family.
“We are feeling very proud,” said Indian pilgrim Izhar Anjoom, who was stoning the devil in Mina. “We are enjoying (ourselves) so much because today is Eid.”
DeBre reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press journalists Jelal Hassan in Ramallah, West Bank; Fares Akram in Gaza City, Gaza Strip; Kawa Besharat in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan and Mohamed Wagdy in Cairo contributed to this report.
Russia Eid al Adha
A Chechen man prepares to sacrifice a sheep during celebrations the of Eid al-Adha, or the "Festival of Sacrifice," in Chechen regional capital of Grozny, Russia, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Around the world, Muslims mark the end of the pilgrimage with Eid al-Adha. The holiday commemorates the prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail at God's request. Muslims traditionally slaughter sheep and cattle, dividing the meat among the needy, friends and relatives.
Former Muslim Mufti-turned-fighter Sheikh Said Ismahilov, center, speaks with Muslim paramedic Olga Bashei, right, Imam Haji Murad, left, after prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Medina Mosque, Konstantinovka, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Muslim Ukrainian soldiers eat and drink after, prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Medina Mosque, Konstantinovka, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Chechen men carry a sheep for sacrifice during celebrations the of Eid al-Adha, or the "Festival of Sacrifice," in Chechen regional capital of Grozny, Russia, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Around the world, Muslims mark the end of the pilgrimage with Eid al-Adha. The holiday commemorates the prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail at God's request. Muslims traditionally slaughter sheep and cattle, dividing the meat among the needy, friends and relatives.
A Chechen muslim chooses a sheep for sacrifice during celebrations the of Eid al-Adha, or the "Festival of Sacrifice," in Chechen regional capital of Grozny, Russia, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Around the world, Muslims mark the end of the pilgrimage with Eid al-Adha. The holiday commemorates the prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail at God's request. Muslims traditionally slaughter sheep and cattle, dividing the meat among the needy, friends and relatives.
Former Muslim Mufti-turned-fighter Sheikh Said Ismahilov, left, speaks with Muslim paramedic Olga Bashei, and Imam Haji Murad, center, aft4re prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Medina Mosque, Konstantinovka, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
A Chechen muslim chooses a sheep for sacrifice during celebrations the of Eid al-Adha, or the "Festival of Sacrifice," in Chechen regional capital of Grozny, Russia, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Around the world, Muslims mark the end of the pilgrimage with Eid al-Adha. The holiday commemorates the prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail at God's request. Muslims traditionally slaughter sheep and cattle, dividing the meat among the needy, friends and relatives.
Rockets are launched through the air, near Medina Mosque, on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Konstantinovka, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Rockets are launched through the air, near Medina Mosque, on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Konstantinovka, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Goats and sheeps are kept for sale at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son.
Goats and sheeps are kept for sale at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son.
Residents watch butchers slaughter a cow for sacrifice on the first day of Eid al-Adha or "Feast of Sacrifice" holiday at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, Saturday, July 9, 2022. The Feast of Sacrifice commemorates Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, to show his obedience to God. Just before killing the child, Abraham stopped because an angel told him he had passed God's test of faith. Instead, God substituted the boy with a ram.
Butchers struggle to control a cow for slaughtering for sacrifice on the first day of Eid al-Adha or "Feast of Sacrifice" holiday at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, Saturday, July 9, 2022. The Feast of Sacrifice commemorates Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, to show his obedience to God. Just before killing the child, Abraham stopped because an angel told him he had passed God's test of faith. Instead, God substituted the boy with a ram.
Children look at a cow before the butchers slaugh it for sacrifice on the first day of Eid al-Adha or "Feast of Sacrifice" holiday at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, Saturday, July 9, 2022. The Feast of Sacrifice commemorates Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, to show his obedience to God. Just before killing the child, Abraham stopped because an angel told him he had passed God's test of faith. Instead, God substituted the boy with a ram.
Children play with a cow before the butchers slaugh it for sacrifice on the first day of Eid al-Adha or "Feast of Sacrifice" holiday at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, Saturday, July 9, 2022. The Feast of Sacrifice commemorates Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, to show his obedience to God. Just before killing the child, Abraham stopped because an angel told him he had passed God's test of faith. Instead, God substituted the boy with a ram.
Palestinians visit their relatives graves at Gaza cemetery on the first day of Eid al-Adha or "Feast of Sacrifice", in Gaza City, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
A resident reads verses from the Quran, Islam's holy book, over the grave of his relative at Gaza cemetery on the first day of Eid al-Adha or "Feast of Sacrifice", in Gaza City, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers on the street during a rainfall, in Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Eid al-Adha or Feast of Sacrifice, the most important Islamic holiday, marks the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, Abraham to Christians and Jews, to sacrifice his son. During the holiday, which in most places lasts four days, Muslims slaughter sheep or cattle, distribute part of the meat to the poor.
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers on the street during a rainfall, in Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Eid al-Adha or Feast of Sacrifice, the most important Islamic holiday, marks the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, Abraham to Christians and Jews, to sacrifice his son. During the holiday, which in most places lasts four days, Muslims slaughter sheep or cattle, distribute part of the meat to the poor.
A woman visits her relatives graves at Gaza cemetery on the first day of Eid al-Adha or "Feast of Sacrifice", in Gaza City, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers on the street during a rainfall, in Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Eid al-Adha or Feast of Sacrifice, the most important Islamic holiday, marks the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, Abraham to Christians and Jews, to sacrifice his son. During the holiday, which in most places lasts four days, Muslims slaughter sheep or cattle, distribute part of the meat to the poor.
Palestinians read verses from the Quran, Islam's holy book, over the grave of their relative at Gaza cemetery on the first day of Eid al-Adha or "Feast of Sacrifice", in Gaza City, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers on the street during a rainfall, in Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Eid al-Adha or Feast of Sacrifice, the most important Islamic holiday, marks the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, Abraham to Christians and Jews, to sacrifice his son. During the holiday, which in most places lasts four days, Muslims slaughter sheep or cattle, distribute part of the meat to the poor.
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers on the street during a rainfall, in Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Eid al-Adha or Feast of Sacrifice, the most important Islamic holiday, marks the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, Abraham to Christians and Jews, to sacrifice his son. During the holiday, which in most places lasts four days, Muslims slaughter sheep or cattle, distribute part of the meat to the poor.
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers on the Street in Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Eid al-Adha or Feast of Sacrifice, the most important Islamic holiday, marks the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, Abraham to Christians and Jews, to sacrifice his son. During the holiday, which in most places lasts four days, Muslims slaughter sheep or cattle, distribute part of the meat to the poor.
Worshippers gather for prayer ahead of Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar, at Small Heath Park, in Birmingham, England, Saturday July 9, 2022.
Worshippers gather for prayer ahead of Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar, at Small Heath Park, in Birmingham, England, Saturday July 9, 2022.
Worshippers gather for prayer ahead of Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar, at Small Heath Park, in Birmingham, England, Saturday July 9, 2022.
Worshippers gather for prayer ahead of Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar, at Small Heath Park, in Birmingham, England, Saturday July 9, 2022.
Former Mufti-turned-fighter Sheikh Said Ismahilov, right, leads Muslim soldiers during prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Medina Mosque, Konstantinovka, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son.
Muslim worshipers offer prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha or "Feast of Sacrifice" holiday, at the main square in Gaza City, Saturday, July 9, 2022. The major Muslim holiday, at the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, is observed around the world by believers and commemorates prophet Abraham's pledge to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.
Muslim female worshipers offer prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha or "Feast of Sacrifice" holiday, at the main square in Gaza City, Saturday, July 9, 2022. The major Muslim holiday, at the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, is observed around the world by believers and commemorates prophet Abraham's pledge to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.
Muslim female worshipers offer prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha or "Feast of Sacrifice" holiday, at the main square in Gaza City, Saturday, July 9, 2022. The major Muslim holiday, at the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, is observed around the world by believers and commemorates prophet Abraham's pledge to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.
Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, leads prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha or "Feast of Sacrifice" holiday, at the main square in Gaza City, Saturday, July 9, 2022. The major Muslim holiday, at the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, is observed around the world by believers and commemorates prophet Abraham's pledge to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.
A muslim man prays outside the Moscow Cathedral Mosque during celebrations the Eid al-Adha, or the "Festival of Sacrifice," in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Around the world, Muslims will mark the end of the pilgrimage with Eid al-Adha. The holiday commemorates the prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail at God's request. Muslims traditionally slaughter sheep and cattle, dividing the meat among the needy, friends and relatives.
Afghan refugees attend Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in the Kazana Refugees camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Eid al-Adha or Feast of Sacrifice, the most important Islamic holiday, marks the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, Abraham to Christians and Jews, to sacrifice his son. During the holiday, which in most places lasts four days, Muslims slaughter sheep or cattle, distribute part of the meat to the poor.
Muslim children watch butchers slaughter sheep for sacrifice on the first day of Eid al-Adha at an altar in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's belief in preparing for it. sacrifices his son.
Afghan refugees offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in the Kazana Refugees camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Eid al-Adha or Feast of Sacrifice, the most important Islamic holiday, marks the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, Abraham to Christians and Jews, to sacrifice his son. During the holiday, which in most places lasts four days, Muslims slaughter sheep or cattle, distribute part of the meat to the poor.
A woman takes selfie photos following the prayer of the first day of Eid al-Adha, outside the iconic Haghia Sophia mosque in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son.
Muslims attend the prayer of the first day of Eid al-Adha, outside the iconic Haghia Sophia mosque in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son.
Muslims attend the prayer of the first day of Eid al-Adha, outside the iconic Haghia Sophia mosque in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son.
Muslims attend the prayer of the first day of Eid al-Adha, outside the iconic Haghia Sophia mosque in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son.
A muslim woman presents candies during the prayer of the first day of Eid al-Adha, outside the iconic Haghia Sophia mosque in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son.
Palestinians celebrate on the first day of Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha next to the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Saturday, July 9, 2022. The major Muslim holiday, at the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, is observed around the world by believers and commemorates prophet Abraham's pledge to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.
Palestinians celebrate on the first day of Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha next to the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Saturday, July 9, 2022. The major Muslim holiday, at the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, is observed around the world by believers and commemorates prophet Abraham's pledge to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.
People pray in a mosque celebration the Eid al-Adha, or the "Festival of Sacrifice," in Shali, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south-east of Grozny, the capital of Chechen Republic, Russia, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Around the world, Muslims will mark the end of the pilgrimage with Eid al-Adha. The holiday commemorates the prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail at God's request. Muslims traditionally slaughter sheep and cattle, dividing the meat among the needy, friends and relatives.
Muslims gather for prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's faith, in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, July, 9, 2022. Eid al-Adha marks the end of hajj.
Muslims gather for prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's faith, in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, July, 9, 2022. Eid al-Adha marks the end of hajj.
Muslims gather for prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's faith, in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, July, 9, 2022. Eid al-Adha marks the end of hajj.
Muslim pilgrims walk to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, during the last rite of the annual hajj, and the first day of Eid al-Adha,, in Mina near the city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Bosnian Muslims, who are walking in a peace march in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, attend a prayer during Eid al-Adha, near a location were a mass grave was discovered in Liplje, Bosnia, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Bosnian Muslim, who is walking in a peace march in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, attends a prayer during Eid al-Adha, near a location were a mass grave was discovered in Liplje, Bosnia, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Bosnian Muslims, who are walking in a peace march in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, attend a prayer during Eid al-Adha, near a location were a mass grave was discovered in Liplje, Bosnia, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Bosnian Muslims, who are walking in a peace march in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, attend a prayer during Eid al-Adha, near a location were a mass grave was discovered in Liplje, Bosnia, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Muslim pilgrims walk to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, during the last rite of the annual hajj, and the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Mina near the city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Muslim pilgrims walk to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, during the last rite of the annual hajj, and the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Mina near the city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
In this photo take by slow shutter, Muslim pilgrims walk to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, during the last rite of the annual hajj, and the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Mina near the city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Muslim pilgrims walk to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, during the last rite of the annual hajj, and the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Mina near the city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Muslim pilgrims walk to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, during the last rite of the annual hajj, and the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Mina near the city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Muslim pilgrims walk to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, during the last rite of the annual hajj, and the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Mina near the city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Muslim pilgrims walk to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, during the last rite of the annual hajj, and the first day of Eid al-Adha,, in Mina near the city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
