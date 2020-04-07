Ministers and pols in St. Louis urge people to observe Easter at home to avoid coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — Looking ahead to Easter next Sunday, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and two prominent ministers on Tuesday urged churchgoers to worship at home to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“While Easter is the holiest day in the Christian calendar, there are innovative ways that congregations can worship together, even from home,” Bishop Elijah Hankerson III, president of the Metropolitan St. Louis Clergy Coalition, said in a news release.
“We must balance our faith with love, care and compassion for the safety of our fellow parishioners.”
Hankerson, who also is president of the evangelism department with the Church of God in Christ denomination, issued a joint release with Reed and Pastor B.T. Rice of the New Horizon Seven Day Christian Church in Cool Valley and a former clergy coalition president.
Reed said “this is something we’ve never dealt with before. We have to be smart and stay safe.”
The three issued the statement a week after the city cited two churches for violating a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people on March 29. City officials said the citations had the effect of cease-and-desist orders and that fines would not be issued.
Drive-thru palm pickup in St. Louis
