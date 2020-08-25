 Skip to main content
New leader of the St. Louis Archdiocese to be installed today
ST. LOUIS − The Rev. Mitchell T. Rozanski will be installed here Tuesday as the 10th archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis.

The ceremony is at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. The event, typically a packed affair, is closed to the general public because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The live ceremony can be watched via links shared on the archdiocese’s webpage www.archstl.org.

Here’s a link to today’s program: www.archstl.org

Rozanski, 62, is replacing Archbishop Robert J. Carlson, 76, who is retiring after 11 years at the helm.

The archdiocese oversees Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in Shrewsbury and has about 500,000 followers in St. Louis and 10 surrounding counties. It has significant influence at numerous schools, hospitals, religious communities and charities.

In June, Pope Francis appointed Rozanski to St. Louis. This summer, he’s been transitioning to eastern Missouri from the Springfield diocese, in western Massachusetts, where he served as bishop since 2014.

Before that, Rozanski mainly worked for the church in Baltimore, which is where he grew up. He’s also been involved with committees overseen by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

