New leader of the St. Louis Archdiocese to be installed today

ST. LOUIS − The Rev. Mitchell T. Rozanski will be installed here Tuesday as the 10th archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis.

The ceremony is at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. The event, typically a packed affair, is closed to the general public because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The live ceremony can be watched via links shared on the archdiocese’s webpage www.archstl.org.

Here’s a link to today’s program: www.archstl.org

Rozanski, 62, is replacing Archbishop Robert J. Carlson, 76, who is retiring after 11 years at the helm.

The archdiocese oversees Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in Shrewsbury and has about 500,000 followers in St. Louis and 10 surrounding counties. It has significant influence at numerous schools, hospitals, religious communities and charities.