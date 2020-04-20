You are the owner of this article.
Nine Catholic priests at St. Louis County retirement home test positive for COVID-19
Regina Cleri

A 2019 Google StreetView image of the Regina Cleri retirement home for Catholic priests in Shrewsbury. Photo via Google StreetView.

UPDATED at 3:45 p.m. Monday with new cases. 

SHREWSBURY — Nine retired priests living at the Regina Cleri retirement home in St. Louis County have tested positive for COVID-19, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced Monday. 

Two residents at Regina Cleri, a home for 30 retired priests in Shrewsbury, had been hospitalized by Monday, but were expected to be released within 48 hours, according to a statement from the archdiocese. 

The archdiocese did not identify the priests who had tested positive. 

The staff at Regina Cleri were taking measures to limit the spread of the virus including restricting visitors, requiring residents to quarantine, cleaning the facility and giving workers protective equipment, according to the archdiocese.

