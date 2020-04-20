Nine Catholic priests at St. Louis County retirement home test positive for COVID-19

UPDATED at 3:45 p.m. Monday with new cases.

SHREWSBURY — Nine retired priests living at the Regina Cleri retirement home in St. Louis County have tested positive for COVID-19, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced Monday.

Two residents at Regina Cleri, a home for 30 retired priests in Shrewsbury, had been hospitalized by Monday, but were expected to be released within 48 hours, according to a statement from the archdiocese.

The archdiocese did not identify the priests who had tested positive.

The staff at Regina Cleri were taking measures to limit the spread of the virus including restricting visitors, requiring residents to quarantine, cleaning the facility and giving workers protective equipment, according to the archdiocese.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member