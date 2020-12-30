Nuns arrested as Beijing turns up heat on Roman Catholic Church in Hong Kong

China’s foreign ministry didn’t answer a question about whether it was trying to extend the interim agreement on the appointment of bishops to Hong Kong. The agreement with the Vatican was “an important deal” and the two sides “remain in good communication” on its implementation, the ministry said in a statement.

Cardinal Zen said he fears the Vatican may not have the backbone to stand up to China on the prelate pick. “They are afraid of irritating or displeasing the Beijing government, so everybody knows that the future bishop of Hong Kong needs to have the blessing from Beijing,” Zen said. “We hope they have the courage to assign a good shepherd to our diocese instead of appointing somebody who would be only an official chosen by the Beijing government.”

Anxious parishioners

Tong’s parishioners sense the pressure, too. As in churches around the world, masses in Hong Kong have been subdued because of COVID-19 restrictions. The devout still go to pray during quiet moments in the cathedral and the smaller parish churches that dot the city, some in high-rises. Others visit outdoor grottos built into church walls with statues of the Virgin Mary. Even so, some Hong Kong Catholics talk of a particularly ominous sense of darkness.