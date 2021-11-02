Pope, at military cemetery, tells arms manufacturers: ‘Stop!’

ROME — Pope Francis, in a visit to a military cemetery on the day Catholics remember their dead, on Tuesday urged arms manufacturers to “stop,” because war “swallows up the children of the homeland.”

On All Souls Day, Francis said a Mass at the French military cemetery in Rome, burial place of about 1,900 French and Moroccan soldiers killed in World War II.

Francis, who visits a cemetery each year on the day of remembrance, laid white roses and stopped to pray at some of the tombs and mentioned that one read “Unknown, Died for France, 1944.”

“Not even a name. But in the heart of God there are all our names. This is the tragedy of war,” he said in an improvised sermon.

“But ... do we fight enough so that there are no wars, so that there are no economies of countries that are strengthened by the weapons industry?” he said.

“These tombs are a message of peace. Stop brothers and sisters, stop. Stop, arms manufacturers, stop!” he said, calling those buried at the cemetery among the many “victims of war, which swallows up the children of the homeland.”