Pope Francis names new archbishop of St. Louis, replacing retiring Carlson
0 comments
top story

Pope Francis names new archbishop of St. Louis, replacing retiring Carlson

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Archbishop Robert J. Carlson

Robert J. Carlson, Archbishop of St. Louis, seen here on Monday, March 2, 2020. Pope Francis has accepted Carlson’s retirement and named Bishop Mitchell Rozanski of Springfield, Mass., as the next archbishop of St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

VATICAN CITY  — Pope Francis has named Springfield, Massachusetts Bishop Mitchell Rozanski as the next archbishop of St. Louis, a diocese long associated with the conservative wing of the U.S. church.

Rozanski replaces Archbishop Robert J. Carlson, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 last year and submitted his resignation to the pope. The Vatican said Wednesday that Francis had accepted it and named Rozanski to succeed him. 

Rozanski will become the 10th archbishop of St. Louis since the St. Louis Diocese was elevated to an archdiocese in 1847.

Rozanski, 61, is considered a moderate and is taking over an archdiocese that has long been led by conservatives: Prior to Carlson, St. Louis was headed by now-Cardinal Raymond Burke, a leading point of reference for conservatives in the U.S. and beyond.

And prior to Burke, St. Louis was headed by now-Cardinal Justin Rigali, who went onto head the archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski was named the next archbishop of St. Louis on June 10, 2020, succeeding Robert J. Carlson.

In a tweet, Carlson said: “I am confident in the future of God’s strong Church in St. Louis with Archbishop-elect Rozanski as its shepherd. Welcome to @archstl, Bishop Rozanski.”

Rozanski, born in Baltimore in 1958, is the oldest of three sons born to Alfred and Jean Rozanski, both still living. He received seminary training at the Theological College at the Catholic University of America and was ordained a priest in 1984.

Rozanski was an auxiliary bishop in his hometown of Baltimore before being named to lead the Springfield diocese in 2014. 

The St. Louis Review, the archdiocesan newspaper, reports that the Mass of installation for Rozanski is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 25, the feast of St. Louis of France, namesake of the city of St. Louis. Carlson will continue to serve the archdiocese as apostolic administrator until the installation, according to the Review.

In another appointment Wednesday, Francis named a new auxiliary bishop for Baltimore, Bruce Lewandowski of the Redemptorist religious order.

The Associated Press and Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports