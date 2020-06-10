Pope Francis names new archbishop of St. Louis, replacing retiring Carlson

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has named Springfield, Massachusetts Bishop Mitchell Rozanski as the next archbishop of St. Louis, a diocese long associated with the conservative wing of the U.S. church.

Rozanski replaces Archbishop Robert J. Carlson, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 last year and submitted his resignation to the pope. The Vatican said Wednesday that Francis had accepted it and named Rozanski to succeed him.

Rozanski will become the 10th archbishop of St. Louis since the St. Louis Diocese was elevated to an archdiocese in 1847.

After a decade leading St. Louis Catholics, Archbishop Robert Carlson prepares to step down His successor will inherit a packed seminary and one of the largest Catholic communities in the country, but one that’s also shrinking and anxiously awaiting a list of priests with sustained allegations of sex abuse.

Rozanski, 61, is considered a moderate and is taking over an archdiocese that has long been led by conservatives: Prior to Carlson, St. Louis was headed by now-Cardinal Raymond Burke, a leading point of reference for conservatives in the U.S. and beyond.

And prior to Burke, St. Louis was headed by now-Cardinal Justin Rigali, who went onto head the archdiocese of Philadelphia.