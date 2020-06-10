Pope Francis names new archbishop of St. Louis, replacing retiring Carlson

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has named Springfield, Massachusetts Bishop Mitchell Rozanski as the next archbishop of St. Louis, a diocese long associated with the conservative wing of the U.S. church.
Rozanski replaces Archbishop Robert J. Carlson, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 last year and submitted his resignation to the pope. The Vatican said Wednesday that Francis had accepted it and named Rozanski to succeed him.
Rozanski will become the 10th archbishop of St. Louis since the St. Louis Diocese was elevated to an archdiocese in 1847.
His successor will inherit a packed seminary and one of the largest Catholic communities in the country, but one that’s also shrinking and anxiously awaiting a list of priests with sustained allegations of sex abuse.
Rozanski, 61, is considered a moderate and is taking over an archdiocese that has long been led by conservatives: Prior to Carlson, St. Louis was headed by now-Cardinal Raymond Burke, a leading point of reference for conservatives in the U.S. and beyond.
And prior to Burke, St. Louis was headed by now-Cardinal Justin Rigali, who went onto head the archdiocese of Philadelphia.
In a tweet, Carlson said: “I am confident in the future of God’s strong Church in St. Louis with Archbishop-elect Rozanski as its shepherd. Welcome to @archstl, Bishop Rozanski.”
I am honored to have served as leader of the Archdiocese of St. Louis for more than a decade. This large and generous community of faithful Catholics will continue to encourage me in my faith journey, and I know that Bishop Rozanski will cherish his new ministry. https://t.co/9vtZIp3yLK— Archbishop Carlson (@abp_carlson) June 10, 2020
Rozanski, born in Baltimore in 1958, is the oldest of three sons born to Alfred and Jean Rozanski, both still living. He received seminary training at the Theological College at the Catholic University of America and was ordained a priest in 1984.
Rozanski was an auxiliary bishop in his hometown of Baltimore before being named to lead the Springfield diocese in 2014.
The St. Louis Review, the archdiocesan newspaper, reports that the Mass of installation for Rozanski is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 25, the feast of St. Louis of France, namesake of the city of St. Louis. Carlson will continue to serve the archdiocese as apostolic administrator until the installation, according to the Review.
In another appointment Wednesday, Francis named a new auxiliary bishop for Baltimore, Bruce Lewandowski of the Redemptorist religious order.
The Associated Press and Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!