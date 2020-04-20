Retirement home for STL-area Catholic priests reports COVID-19 case

SHREWSBURY — A St. Louis County retirement home for Roman Catholic priests reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 Saturday, according to the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
Regina Cleri, a residence for 30 retired priests in Shrewsbury, had one at least one resident test positive and be hospitalized. The archdiocese did not identify the priest, or immediately respond to questions Monday on whether there have been any more cases at the residence since Saturday.
The staff at Regina Cleri were taking measures to limit the spread of the virus including restricting visitors, monitoring residents and giving workers protective equipment, according to the archdiocese.
