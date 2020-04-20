You are the owner of this article.
Retirement home for STL-area Catholic priests reports COVID-19 case
Retirement home for STL-area Catholic priests reports COVID-19 case

Regina Cleri

A 2019 Google StreetView image of the Regina Cleri retirement home for Catholic priests in Shrewsbury. Photo via Google StreetView.

SHREWSBURY — A St. Louis County retirement home for Roman Catholic priests reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 Saturday, according to the Archdiocese of St. Louis. 

Regina Cleri, a residence for 30 retired priests in Shrewsbury, had one at least one resident test positive and be hospitalized. The archdiocese did not identify the priest, or immediately respond to questions Monday on whether there have been any more cases at the residence since Saturday. 

The staff at Regina Cleri were taking measures to limit the spread of the virus including restricting visitors, monitoring residents and giving workers protective equipment, according to the archdiocese.  

