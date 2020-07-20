Springfield, Mo., diocese: 3 new credible abuse cases against Roman Catholic priest
Springfield, Mo., diocese: 3 new credible abuse cases against Roman Catholic priest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic Diocese has reported receiving three new allegations of sexual misconduct involving a retired priest, and that a review has found the allegations to be credible.

The Rev. Gary Carr, who is now retired, was initially named in April when the diocese released a report outlining another credible report of abuse made against him by a man who said he was 10 to 13 years old when he was abused. The new report involves men who say they were children when Carr abused them in the 1980s and early 1990s, television station KYTV reported Monday.

Church officials said the new allegations have been forwarded to the Butler County prosecuting attorney. No criminal charges have been brought against Carr.

Carr, 65, was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau in 1982. He was placed on administrative leave and restricted in his ministry in 2008, and that action was affirmed in 2016. He is now retired and living in St. Louis. A telephone listing for Carr could not be found Monday.

