St. Louis area mosques suspend prayer, gatherings in bid to fight coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — Three of the largest mosques in the St. Louis region have temporarily suspended prayer, classes and other gatherings in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronarvirus.

Daar Ul Islam in Ballwin, Dar Aljalal in Hazelwood, and Masjid Bilal in St. Louis had by Sunday cancelled future communal prayers, which can see up to several dozen congregants on Fridays, as well as classes and other gatherings.

The closures come as houses of worship, businesses and other institutions across the region have canceled events or closed entirely to fight the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

On Sunday, local officials banned gatherings of 50 or more people throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area on recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.