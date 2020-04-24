St. Louis priest living in archdiocese retirement home dies from COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — A retired St. Louis area priest, the Rev. Robert Menner, died Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

Menner, 77, was living at the Regina Cleri retirement community in Shrewsbury before his death where as of Friday there have been 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and several hospitalizations among the about 30 retired clergy living there.

Menner, a St. Louis native, served 49 years in active ministry for the archdiocese. Along with assignments at local parishes, Menner spent nearly 30 years working in Latin America, including years in Bolivia as a missionary. He also assisted with Hispanic ministries at some St. Louis area parishes.

Menner's parish assignments include:

Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Hazelwood, 1968-1973

Immaculate Conception parish in Arnold, 1977-1979

Assumption Parish in O’Fallon, Mo., 1985-1986

St. Pius V. Parish in St. Louis, 1994-1995

St. Joseph Parish in Manchester, 2004-2005, 2008-2010

St. Charles Borromeo Parish in St. Charles, 2012-2016

Menner has been living at Regina Cleri since 2016, but retired from active ministry in 2017.