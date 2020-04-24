St. Louis priest living in archdiocese retirement home dies from COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — A retired St. Louis area priest, the Rev. Robert Menner, died Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
Menner, 77, was living at the Regina Cleri retirement community in Shrewsbury before his death where as of Friday there have been 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and several hospitalizations among the about 30 retired clergy living there.
Menner, a St. Louis native, served 49 years in active ministry for the archdiocese. Along with assignments at local parishes, Menner spent nearly 30 years working in Latin America, including years in Bolivia as a missionary. He also assisted with Hispanic ministries at some St. Louis area parishes.
Menner's parish assignments include:
- Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Hazelwood, 1968-1973
- Immaculate Conception parish in Arnold, 1977-1979
- Assumption Parish in O’Fallon, Mo., 1985-1986
- St. Pius V. Parish in St. Louis, 1994-1995
- St. Joseph Parish in Manchester, 2004-2005, 2008-2010
- St. Charles Borromeo Parish in St. Charles, 2012-2016
Menner has been living at Regina Cleri since 2016, but retired from active ministry in 2017.
Memorial arrangements for Fr. Menner will be announced in the coming days, according to the archdiocese.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis said in a statement that leadership at Regina Cleri are working with St. Louis County health officials to follow protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19 at the retirement facility.
