St. Mary of Victories, a historic St. Louis Catholic church, to stay open after it gets new priest

A historic church just south of downtown St. Louis will be able to stay open after parishioners worried about its fate after the current priest announced its retirement.

The Rev. Charles Samson will be the new chaplain of St. Mary of Victories, 744 South Third Street. Established in 1843, it is the second oldest church in the city.

The church’s current chaplain, the Rev. Brian Harrison, 77, announced plans last year to retire and return to his native Australia.

“We are excited to be blessed with this dynamic and faithful priest to succeed Father Harrison upon his retirement June 30,” a social media post posted by the parish late Monday said.

St. Mary of Victories will have one Mass at 11 a.m. beginning July 3. The Mass is an English Novus Ordo, a traditional Mass.

The church has offered a 7 p.m. Saturday Mass in English, a 9 a.m. Sunday Latin Mass, and a 11:30 a.m. Sunday Mass in English with “a touch of Hungarian,” according to its bulletin announcements.

Samson was ordained in 2013.

“We’re just absolutely thrilled and excited that we can continue on,” said chapel council president Jim Hooper, who met with Samson this week. He said Samson is a linguist and that he hopes he will use some Latin at the traditional Mass, and perhaps learn the Hungarian national anthem they traditionally sing at the end of Mass.

Samson lives nearby at the Old Cathedral and is an associate professor of at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in Shrewsbury.

After St. Mary of Victories was first built, it served the city’s growing German immigrant population. A group of sisters, later known as the Sisters of St. Mary, the founders of SSM Health, named themselves after the church after coming there to live and care for those sick with smallpox and cholera.

Construction of the Gateway Arch grounds and Interstate 55 at its doorstep also threatened its population. After World War II and the 1956 Hungarian Uprising, the church took on Hungarian immigrants.

The church was the subject of a Post-Dispatch profile in July.

