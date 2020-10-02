 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fall floats: Grab a canoe or kayak and paddle these Missouri and Illinois waterways
0 comments

Fall floats: Grab a canoe or kayak and paddle these Missouri and Illinois waterways

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Float trips are an annual rite of a Missouri summer. But the best time to enjoy the scenery and the wildlife from a canoe or a kayak may be the fall when it is cooler, colorful foliage is emerging, there are fewer insects and, best of all, the crowds are gone.

Explore the calm waters of a cypress tree swamp, take a lazy float down a Missouri river, canoe the Mighty Mississippi or kayak a peaceful lake. All four of these trips are close enough to do as day trips, and amid travel restrictions and quarantines, the best river might just be somewhere nearby. 

 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 6 Health Benefits of Eating Eggs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports