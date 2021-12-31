Fallen Arches: The wild, wacky things that happen in St. Louis

At least 2021 wasn't as weird as 2020.
For that we can be thankful. But still, it was weird enough.
And we can be thankful for that, too. A bit of the unexpected is what makes life interesting.
In celebration of the weird, the wacky, the wild and the whimsical things that make our region so wonderful, we happily present our (nearly) annual Fallen Arches awards for 2021.
So long, and thanks for the $790 million
In the local suit against the National Football League, the NFL's confident claim that "there is no legitimate basis for this litigation" turned out to be a bit premature.
Free legal advice
If you move a football team to another city and you go out of your way to insult every single resident of the first city, don't try to claim you can't get a fair trial there because everybody hates you.
They did a good job, but for $276.5 million they can pay their own expenses
The law firms representing St. Louis and St. Louis County in the suit against the NFL will receive $276.5 million for their efforts, plus expenses.
In spite of everything, I really believe that people are good at... Wait, what? Never mind. People suck.
Dozens of people who learned of the death of a Lincoln County man spent weeks ransacking his home and stealing valuables as the body of the man decomposed in the garage of the home. At least six walked past his body.
Fool us once, shame on us
The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested a woman in St. Charles County and put her in a patrol car, which she promptly stole.
Fool us twice, shame on us again
Less than a week later, Missouri Highway Patrol troopers arrested a different woman in Jefferson County for car theft and put her in a patrol car. Which she promptly stole.
Fighting fire with fire
Ten out of the 13 volunteer firefighters in Prairie Du Pont resigned after a fire chief was appointed who had been convicted of arson.
You can't cure stupid
Missouri State Rep. Tricia Derges of Nixa, an assistant physician, faces 20 charges of alleged fraud. Prosecutors say she falsely claimed the amniotic fluid she injected into patients could cure erectile dysfunction, Lyme disease, urinary incontinence and COVID-19.
Is there a blue dress?
The Missouri House of Representatives censured Rep. Wiley Price of St. Louis for allegedly having sex with an intern and trying to cover it up.
To serve and use protection?
Missouri State Rep. Chad Perkins of Bowling Green was accused of having had sex with a drunken 20-year-old when he was a police officer on duty. Perkins claimed their relationship was consensual.
On the bright side, many state legislators haven't been indicted
Missouri State Rep. Rick Roeber of Lee's Summit was expelled from the House after being accused of sexually and physically abusing his young children, and also drowning a litter of puppies.
At least he didn't drown puppies
Former Missouri State Rep. Courtney Curtis of St. Louis County went to prison for misusing campaign funds on at least 822 occasions.
Surprise!
Thieves in North County stole a funeral home van with a body inside it.
Who a Mad Man?
"@Aldermanjoe is my friend. If you come for him, Know that I (WE) are coming for you. Touch him, I'm ravaging your whole community/ward. That's a promise. He a Mad Man. He my friend. Which means he is a friend to the @LouisFarrakhan. True me. True him. AND SEE WHAT HAPPEN!"
After this message was sent from this Twitter account, St. Louis alderman John Collins-Muhammad Jr. claimed he had been hacked. Twitter could find no evidence there had been a hack.
Watching out for you … while you sleep!
KMOV news released a promotional commercial that was universally mocked as resembling the moody/creepy opening credits of the show "True Detective."
Those civil rights can be so annoying!
In his State of the State address, Gov. Mike Parson said that over the past 200 years Missouri "has seen some difficult days," including the Civil War, the Great Depression and "women's suffrage and civil rights."
Dumber than the average bear
When a black bear was roaming through the Kirkwood/Oakland area, the Kirkwood Police Department warned residents not to take selfies with the bear.
Dem bones
The University of Missouri paid $16.2 million to settle 22 lawsuits for failed surgeries that replaced people's knees with bones from cadavers.
The first clue was when he hid the anesthesia in a piece of hamburger
One of the two doctors named in the cadaver-bone lawsuits is a veterinarian.
Some guys get the same result with four pitches
In a preseason game, Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks threw 22 pitches in a single at-bat. The batter walked.
He won't just defeat his opponent in the election, he will also blindfold her, duct tape her to exercise equipment, strip her half-naked, photograph her without her consent and threaten to expose her if she ever tells anyone about the election, which he will finance with dark money and an illegal donor list from an unrelated charity.
Eric Greitens is running for U.S. Senate.
They had one job ...
Locks at a downtown city jail have been broken for years, and inmates have been able to let themselves out of their cells.
Not a burning issue
The small town of La Russell, Missouri, had an election about annexing itself into a nearby fire protection district. Not a single person voted.
No more pencils, no more books, no more superintendent's dirty looks
Normandy Schools superintendent Marcus Robinson is not certified to hold the position. Certification is required by the state.
That explains the stiff fines
A website about street parking run by the St. Louis Office of the Treasurer had a paragraph on the bottom — in Italian — about the history, effectiveness and availability of generic Viagra.
The St. Louis Office of the Treasurer could have used them
Federal agents seized 17,400 Viagra pills and 43 boxes of honey laced with the active ingredient in Viagra that were headed for Florissant. The boxes were labeled "herbal pasta."
After a little work he could get a job at WILN in Panama City, Florida, or WILZ in Saginaw, Michigan
Hahahahahhahhahahhahahha— Mason (@MasonShow) April 30, 2021
I just got fired pic.twitter.com/wTphseOGVk
Disc jockey Mason Schreader got a big tattoo of the logo of his radio station, WIL, on his arm. Less than a week later, before the tattoo had even healed, he was fired.
The broken locks made moving easy
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones fulfilled a campaign promise by moving all the inmates out of the workhouse and into the City Justice Center. Six weeks later, she moved 138 inmates back to the workhouse to relieve overcrowding at the City Justice Center.
At least he got his picture in the paper
A knife-wielding man tried to rob a Valley Park bank. He walked away empty-handed after learning the bank uses ATMs only and does not carry cash.
Best story of the year
Local businessman Jim Freeman was picking up spaghetti and pork chops at the Pasta House in Creve Coeur when he decided to pay the tab for everyone eating in the restaurant. He also gave each server a $500 tip.
The 61st minute
Three St. Louis murder cases were dismissed in just one week, partly because prosecutors in Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office missed hearings or were unprepared. Thirty cases had been assigned to one assistant prosecutor who was on maternity leave at the time.
County Executive enjoying special access in the owner's box at the Blues game last night.— Tim Fitch (@ChiefTimFitch) October 24, 2021
Enterprise rules: "Face coverings must be worn by all fans over the age of five."
City of St. Louis indoor mask mandate in effect.#RulesForTheeNotForMe pic.twitter.com/Ag4Mcszokm
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who issued two mandates requiring masks to be worn in indoor public places, was photographed at a Blues game not wearing a mask.
So, basically, a Tuesday
The mayors of St. Louis and Kansas City were holding a news conference to discuss efforts to reduce gun violence when the event was interrupted by gunshots.
"I never said I didn't want the infrastructure package, " said Rep. Cori Bush, explaining why she voted against the infrastructure package.
The Cardinals Way, apparently
Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright admitted cheating in several games two years ago by using an illegal sticky substance. He joins other Cardinal cheaters in the Hall of Shame including Mark McGwire and Chris Correa, who hacked the Houston Astros' computers.
Maybe they should have cheated
Four Cardinals batters (with more than 100 at-bats) hit below .200 for the year.
Nothing to carp about
Actually, we feel too bad for former Cardinal Matt Carpenter to make fun of him.
It will be a signature location for SLU students with the munchies
St. Louis University, which agreed to build a "signature development" at the prominent corner of Grand Boulevard and Lafayette Street, decided a QuikTrip gas station was signature enough.
No good deed goes unpunished
An official Missouri website made the social security numbers of 100,000 teachers easily accessible. A Post-Dispatch reporter discovered the problem and informed officials, holding off on reporting the story until it could be fixed. Gov. Mike Parson threatened the newspaper and reporter with legal action.
Wouldn't it be crazy if he were doing it just to get votes?
At this point, maybe it's easier to list the people and institutions that Attorney General Eric Schmitt has not sued.
Happy feet
Enrique, a penguin at the St. Louis Zoo, developed arthritis in his feet. To make him more comfortable, zoo staff fitted him with a tiny pair of rubber boots.
And now, the rest of the story.
Enrique's boots were our favorite story of the year. Unfortunately, he died in December at the age of 30 — which is old for a penguin. We like to think he spent his golden years in happiness and penguin contentment, with all the fish he could eat.
Rick and Sherri Forsee of Elsah have been married 48 years. They grew up two blocks apart. “He always had a new bicycle and mine were hand-me-downs," said Sherri Forsee. “I married up."
Come sail away, come sail away, come sail away wi… — never mind
A sailor on his way from Chicago to the Florida Keys missed a big sign for a boat channel and got his $130,000 sailboat stuck on rocks in the middle of the Mississippi River. His insurance company kept it from being removed for three weeks until it was swept away and presumably sank.
There is a leak in the lake
A sinkhole the size of an SUV opened up under the manmade lake in Lone Elk Park, draining it of much of its water.
Next time, just try pass1234
A man was cut by a knife during an argument with his nephew over his nephew's attempts to steal his Netflix password.
Obligatory Stan Kroenke joke
A rabbi, a minister and a priest walk into a bar. Stan Kroenke is there, too, so they strangle him.
Post-Dispatch reporter Valerie Schremp Hahn contributed to this story.