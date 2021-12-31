Fallen Arches: The wild, wacky things that happen in St. Louis

Nothing to carp about

Actually, we feel too bad for former Cardinal Matt Carpenter to make fun of him.

It will be a signature location for SLU students with the munchies

St. Louis University, which agreed to build a "signature development" at the prominent corner of Grand Boulevard and Lafayette Street, decided a QuikTrip gas station was signature enough.

No good deed goes unpunished

An official Missouri website made the social security numbers of 100,000 teachers easily accessible. A Post-Dispatch reporter discovered the problem and informed officials, holding off on reporting the story until it could be fixed. Gov. Mike Parson threatened the newspaper and reporter with legal action.

Wouldn't it be crazy if he were doing it just to get votes?

At this point, maybe it's easier to list the people and institutions that Attorney General Eric Schmitt has not sued.