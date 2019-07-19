With four years in the business world under her belt, Carmen Bradley shares a straightforward goal: "The stuff that I make is a gift, and gifting people makes people happy."
Four years is a quarter of Carmen's life. The 16-year-old entrepreneur is about to start her junior year at Ritenour High School in St. Louis.
She was 12 when she started her custom accessories business, Charming Carmen, making tutus for toddlers and young children.
Four years later, the brand has expanded to include making accessories like custom T-shirts, bracelets, phone cases and wineglasses. She's trying to expand her products for an adult audience.
“She took off in the craft world,” says her mother, Charlene Lomax. “Her drive is what separates her from other entrepreneurs.”
Carmen creates her items and stores her supplies on a corner of the kitchen table. She posts her items to Instagram and Facebook. The social media posts have helped her sales, she said, but she concedes that trying to grow a business as a teenager isn't all fun and games.
She doesn’t have her driver’s license, so she’s unable to make deliveries. Instead, she has customers pick up their orders from her house. Sometimes people change their minds after placing a custom order, so she’ll pay for new materials and start over from scratch.
One of Charming Carmen's customers, India Marie, has clear reasons for supporting such a small business.
“When buying from a small business, you get to develop real connections. You have a level of input in your custom designs. You also know that your products are made with love and care. Supporting a dream means more to me than supporting big businesses," Marie said.
As far as advice for other young business-owners, Carmen says, “You have to make sure that this is what you actually want to do. You also have to make sure that you have a good support system and that you remain steady through the whole process.”
And Carmen hopes to expand her business beyond the St. Louis market — perhaps when she gets her driver's license.
Charming Carmen
Designer • Carmen Bradley
Age • 16
Home • St. Louis
What she makes • Bows, tutus, bracelets, makeup bags, regular bags, book bags, wineglasses, phone cases, onesies, T-shirts.
Where to buy • Facebook: Charming Carmen; Instagram: @_charmingcarmen_
How much • Prices range from $4-35