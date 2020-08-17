Flat fans sought to fill Busch Stadium

Ask someone else to take the photo for you; no selfies.

Find a well-lit area with a blank wall behind you.

Take the picture from the waist up and have your arms down at your sides.

Any photo submission that includes the following will not be approved: profanity, political messages, commercial logos or other sport teams.

Recommended minimum file size is 1MB. Maximum file size is 10MB.

Q. Can two people be in one photo?

A. No. Tour photo will be rejected if it has more than one person in it.

Q. How will I know if the photo I upload is accepted?

A. Your order will be processed and charged after your photo has been approved. This make take up to 3 business days.

Q. When will my cutout be in my seat?

A. Cutouts will be installed in waves, depending on when your photo is uploaded. We cannot guarantee an exact installation date at this time, but it will be installed during the remainder of the 2020 season.