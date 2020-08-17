Flat fans sought to fill Busch Stadium

For $70, a 2-D version of yourself can attend the remaining Cardinals games this season.
CardBOARD Nation cutouts are a new way to make your presence known at games at Busch Stadium while physical attendance inside the stadium remains restricted. Fans submit a photo of themselves, and the organization will place a printed 2D-photo in the seats of the stadium.
The club will ship the cutouts to fans at the end of the season. The guidelines for submitting photos are included in the Q&A from the Cardinals website posted below. Each cutout will be printed to withstand the outdoor elements.
Proceeds from CardBOARD Nation will benefit Cardinals Care and support their efforts in helping kids in our community.
Q. Where will my CardBOARD Nation cutout sit?
A. All cutouts will be seated in field level seats, including the bleachers. More seating levels will be opened up to CardBOARD Nation if needed.
Q. Will I have the same seat all season long?
A. Yes, you will be seated in the same seat for the duration of the 2020 regular season. A few randomly chosen cutouts may be occasionally moved to TV-ready seats behind home plate.
Q. Can I choose my seat?
A. No, seat assignments are random.
Q. Will I be on TV?
A. Since we cannot guarantee your seat location, there is no way to guarantee your cutout will be seen on TV,
Q. Can I keep my cutout after the season?
A. Your cutout will remain in the ballpark for the 2020 regular season and will then be shipped to the shipping address indicated on your submission form. We cannot guarantee the condition of your cutout after weather exposure.
Q. How many cutouts can I purchase?
A. There is a limit of 10 cutouts per transaction.
Q. How do I upload my photo?
A. You can upload your photo through this purchase form.
Q. Are there any restrictions to the photo I upload?
A. Yes. These are the guidelines:
Wear Cardinals RED or any other bright/dark color.
Ask someone else to take the photo for you; no selfies.
Find a well-lit area with a blank wall behind you.
Take the picture from the waist up and have your arms down at your sides.
Any photo submission that includes the following will not be approved: profanity, political messages, commercial logos or other sport teams.
Recommended minimum file size is 1MB. Maximum file size is 10MB.
Q. Can two people be in one photo?
A. No. Tour photo will be rejected if it has more than one person in it.
Q. How will I know if the photo I upload is accepted?
A. Your order will be processed and charged after your photo has been approved. This make take up to 3 business days.
Q. When will my cutout be in my seat?
A. Cutouts will be installed in waves, depending on when your photo is uploaded. We cannot guarantee an exact installation date at this time, but it will be installed during the remainder of the 2020 season.
Q. Will I be able to view and download a photo of my cutout in the ballpark?
A. Yes, we will send you a link to a FanCam photo view of your cutout section once installation is done.
Q. What happens if fans are able to return to the ballpark?
A. The Cardinals reserve the right to move or remove fan cutouts for this and other possible reasons.
Q. Can I purchase a cutout for my dog (or cat or goldfish)?
A. Yes, Just follow the same general photo guidelines.
Q. Where does the money go?
A. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit Cardinals Care, the team's charitable fund dedicated to caring for kids in the Cardinals community. Learn more at cardinals.com/community.
