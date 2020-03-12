St. Louis’ James Beard-award-winning chef Gerard Craft says he was mystified by “Midwestern” cuisine when he first arrived in town as an outsider. “It was impossible to say what Midwest food really meant,” he said. Some of the dishes looked and tasted “very Southern,” he said. He cited the prevalence of barbecue, smoked meats, the use of cornmeal in cooking and soul food all originating from the South. Fried fish and fried chicken are also big here.
Post-Dispatch restaurant critic Ian Froeb said that after living in St. Louis for the better part of two decades, he still hasn’t figured out where St. Louis food fits geographically — except that it definitely isn’t Western.
“I am astonished anew weekly, if not daily, at the range of talented chefs and diverse cuisines the region's produce can support. Maybe St. Louis is what it was at the beginning: a trading outpost, each new visitor sharing rootstock for the fertile soil,” he said. Without a doubt, the diversity of the cuisine available in St. Louis has expanded significantly during the past decade or so. But, when considering the roots of the cuisine that had dominated the scene for so long, it tilts one way.
“Many Southern cooks have said we are a Southern city,” Craft said.
Verdict: Southern