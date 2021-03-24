 Skip to main content
Best Bites: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios

Can anything go wrong when you mix chocolate and peanut butter? Cheerios didn’t think so. Using real cocoa and peanut butter, this Cheerios mix can be enjoyed for a sweet treat at breakfast or a dessert-like late night snack. Though the cereal is on the sweeter side, this Cheerios blend incorporates whole grain oats and no artificial flavors with 12 vitamins and minerals.

Size • 14.2 ounces

Price • $4.29

Available • Schnucks and other grocers

— Micah Barnes

