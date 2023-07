Ever wanted a protein boost alongside your summer s’more? Kodiak, the king of camping-essential snacks, has got you covered. Their chewy s’mores bar is packed with oats, chocolate chips, marshmallows and yes, seven grams of protein. The bar delivers a powerful kick of sweetness that balances out the heartiness of the grain base, and if you close your eyes, you can almost imagine the smoky smell of campfire.