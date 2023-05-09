If you’ve got nothing prepared for dinner, and you’re staring at a brick of frozen, red ground beef because you forgot to take it out in the morning, Pound of Ground is here to help. These packages of ground beef are frozen in crumbles so they’re easy to throw into a pan and turn into sloppy Joes, tacos or Korean beef bowls. We tried the regular version and the kind with onions (they also come in “hearty-sized” pieces) to make tacos and pasta with meat sauce. While the shape of the beef crumbles looked a bit “rounder” than what we’re used to, everything cooked up in less than 10 minutes and tasted great. I’d keep a couple packages on hand for busy nights or nights when the kids take charge of dinner.