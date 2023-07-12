Pringles has launched a new collection starring two new ingredients infused into its iconic potato base — multigrain and sweet potato. I tried all four Harvest Blend flavors (Sea Salt, Smoky BBQ, Farmhouse Cheddar and Homestyle Ranch). The seasoning of each is spot-on, not too overpowering and letting the grain or sweet potato to shine. The multigrain chips weren't as crisp as a regular Pringles chip, but the sweet potato ones were not only crisp but flavorful, and perhaps slightly good for you, too. My favorite was the Smoky BBQ, which blends the sweetness from the sweet potato with a smoky coating.