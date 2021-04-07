 Skip to main content
Best Bites: Reese's Big Cup with Pretzels
BEST BITES

Best Bites: Reese's Big Cup with Pretzels

Reese's Big Cup

Reese’s took its beloved chocolate peanut butter cup and nearly doubled it with its “Big Cup,” which is a dream come true for Reese’s connoisseurs. In addition to the cups being bigger, pretzels were also added to the peanut butter mix, producing a savory and sweet combination in a single package. This snack was pretty filling, so you will feel satisfied eating one cup rather than a couple of regular-sized candies.

Size • 1.3 ounces

Price • $1

Available • Schnucks and other grocers

— Micah Barnes

