Best Bites: Reese's Big Cup with Pretzels

Reese’s took its beloved chocolate peanut butter cup and nearly doubled it with its “Big Cup,” which is a dream come true for Reese’s connoisseurs. In addition to the cups being bigger, pretzels were also added to the peanut butter mix, producing a savory and sweet combination in a single package. This snack was pretty filling, so you will feel satisfied eating one cup rather than a couple of regular-sized candies.
Size • 1.3 ounces
Price • $1
Available • Schnucks and other grocers
— Micah Barnes
