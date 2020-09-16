 Skip to main content
Best Bites: Schnucks Jamaican Jerk Flavored Wavy Potato Chips
BEST BITES

Best Bites: Schnucks Jamaican Jerk Flavored Wavy Potato Chips

Jamaican Jerk chips

Barbecue chips with a flare. That’s the best way I can describe the Schnucks Jamaican Jerk chips. When I first take a bite, they taste like barbecue chips. But don’t be tricked — the jerk flavor appears on delay. After swallowing the chip, I feel the spices lingering in the back of my throat. Fifteen chips later and the back of my throat is in need of water. But I keep reaching for the bag. As someone who has grown tired of barbecue chips, the unique and punchy jerk aftertaste offers the perfect remedy.

Size • 5 ounces

Price • $1.09

Available • Schnucks stores

— Benjamin Simon

Sports