Best Bites: Special K Chewy Salted Pretzel Chocolate Snack Bars
BEST BITES

Best Bites: Special K Chewy Salted Pretzel Chocolate Snack Bars

Special K Chewy Salted Pretzel Chocolate Snack Bars

Get a taste of savory and sweet with Special K’s Salted Pretzel Chocolate Chewy Snack Bars. These bars make a perfect on-the-go snack for when you’re not sure what you’re craving. With one bite, you are greeted by a combination of milk chocolate and pretzel bits accompanied by chewy granola, making a filling snack for anyone.

Size • 0.88 ounces

Price • $1.69

Available • Schnucks and other grocers

— Micah Barnes

