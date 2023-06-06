Q • I recently visited the new City Winery at the City Foundry and had their burrata — it was absolutely delicious. Is there a chance they could share the recipe so I can attempt to make this for my family? — Jennifer Singleton, University City

A • It takes some advance planning to make the burrata dish so popular with visitors to City Winery at City Foundry, but the results are well worth it. Chris Grazione, the executive chef for all 14 locations of City Winery nationwide, hews to a solid philosophy when it comes to food.

Burrata from City Winery Yield: 4 servings

“As far as company ideology, we put a big emphasis in scratch production. We’re not bringing in cans of ready-to-go tomato sauce or premade dressings. We're fans of using local products whenever humanly possible,” Graziose says. “We practice true, genuine food integrity when it comes to the creation, execution and production of everything we do. We’re showcasing some pretty awesome ingredients at fair prices that everybody could enjoy.”

The burrata dish uses three separate recipes — one for a cranberry relish, another for a cilantro pesto and a third for caramelized roasted fennel. Each component enhances the rich and creamy burrata, which is spread on toasted sourdough.

The process starts the day before you plan to serve the dish. “I make the cilantro pesto the day before so it’s got time to open up the flavors,” he says. The cranberry relish, which is like a jam, can also be made ahead, a definite plus for busy cooks.

Burratta comes in a soft shell that wraps around a buttery, soft center that’s rich and creamy. The egg-shaped ovals come in differing sizes from 2 ounces to 8 ounces and this dish uses two of the four-ounce ovals, cut through the equator so guests can easily access the goodness. The taste is similar to fresh mozzarella, but much richer with a great mouthfeel.

Grazione suggested folks at home might enjoy this dish with a glass of sauvignon blanc and a soundtrack of favorite tunes, but why not go for the real thing? Head down to City Winery where there’s a stellar lineup of live performances and special events. Dining options include small plates, charcuterie, burgers, pizzas and more all within a fully functioning winery. You can even book an event space for a group.

Stay tuned to the website for the latest not just on music, comedy, and special events, but for new introductions in the food scene. “We're currently in the midst of transitioning to a small plate and tapas-style dining company wide, focusing a bit more on Mediterranean flavors that are complementary to wine, to drive home true food and beverage pairings," Grazione says.

City Winery 3730 Foundry Way 314-678-5060; citywinery.com