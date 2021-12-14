Daniel Neman’s favorite stories of 2021: Chicken, biscuits and Tom Brady’s eating habits

The year 2021 was great for food and for cooking.

Not content to make biscuits a mere one or two ways, this year the Let's Eat section presented six ways to grace your table with biscuits, each of them a marvel in themselves. Read the story.

It was also the year we brought out our five favorite ways to cook chicken. They are all great. Trust us. Read the story.

On the other hand, it was also the year that food writer Daniel Neman's kitchen decided to get back at him for slights still unknown. Read the story.