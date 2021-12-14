Daniel Neman’s favorite stories of 2021: Chicken, biscuits and Tom Brady’s eating habits

The year 2021 was great for food and for cooking.
Not content to make biscuits a mere one or two ways, this year the Let's Eat section presented six ways to grace your table with biscuits, each of them a marvel in themselves. Read the story.
It was also the year we brought out our five favorite ways to cook chicken. They are all great. Trust us. Read the story.
On the other hand, it was also the year that food writer Daniel Neman's kitchen decided to get back at him for slights still unknown. Read the story.
And just before the Super Bowl, it is the year we discovered that star quarterback Tom Brady does not eat like a normal human being. Read the story.
And it is the year that we discovered the most disgusting food hack ever (read the story). People actually do that with spaghetti? And sauce? And their kitchen counters?
Daniel Neman never did it, and his kitchen still hates him.
Daniel Neman
Daniel Neman is a food writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
