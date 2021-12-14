 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daniel Neman’s favorite stories of 2021: Chicken, biscuits and Tom Brady’s eating habits
0 comments

Daniel Neman’s favorite stories of 2021: Chicken, biscuits and Tom Brady’s eating habits

{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel Neman

Daniel Neman

The year 2021 was great for food and for cooking.

Not content to make biscuits a mere one or two ways, this year the Let's Eat section presented six ways to grace your table with biscuits, each of them a marvel in themselves. Read the story.

It was also the year we brought out our five favorite ways to cook chicken. They are all great. Trust us. Read the story.

On the other hand, it was also the year that food writer Daniel Neman's kitchen decided to get back at him for slights still unknown. Read the story.

And just before the Super Bowl, it is the year we discovered that star quarterback Tom Brady does not eat like a normal human being. Read the story.

And it is the year that we discovered the most disgusting food hack ever (read the story). People actually do that with spaghetti? And sauce? And their kitchen counters?

Daniel Neman never did it, and his kitchen still hates him.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prep School: New York Cocktail combines several NYC drinks

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News