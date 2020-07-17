Defiance native wins Julia Child Award

Move over, Jacques Pépin. Make way, José Andres. Step aside, Danny Meyer, Rick Bayless and Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger.

The Julia Child Award has a new winner, and this year it is food researcher, activist and food system expert Danielle Nierenberg, who grew up in Defiance.

Nierenberg is most known as the co-founder of Food Tank: The Think Tank for Food. The nonprofit organization looks at such issues as sustainability, the food chain's place in the environment and obesity.

This is the first time in the award's six-year history that the winner has not been a chef or restaurateur. The award is handed out by the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, and comes with a $50,000 grant.

Nierenberg will receive the award Oct. 15 at the Smithsonian Food History Weekend.

Restaurateur Danny Meyer, who grew up in St. Louis, received the award in 2017.

