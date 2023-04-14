For years now, farmers markets have been about so much more than just growers pedaling their wares. And though fresh-from-the-vine tomatoes, earthy carrots and brilliant pea shoots are a great reason to visit your local farmers markets, many today also feature arts and crafts, live music and kids activities.

"We want it to be an event; something for everyone," says Melissa Crawford, who this year is launching a new vegan market onto the scene.

In its first year, the STL Vegan Market hopes to create a place where everyone feels welcome to learn about vegan eating, with entertainment, health activities like yoga and of course shopping for fresh produce, prepared food and sustainable goods.

Its first event was April 8 at 2 Acre Park, a pocket park at the corner of Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues and will be held there once a month through August.

The Fenton native graduated last year from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. She discovered a vegan market in downtown Phoenix and "it opened up a whole new world for me."

She realized she wanted to do that for others, and thus returned home after graduation and began planning her market. The April event had 27 vendors, and the ideal weather brought good crowds.