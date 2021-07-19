Fired Up is sponsored by Brown Forman and Gas Appliance.

Barbecue season is among us, and nobody is mad about it. There is simply nothing better than the smell and sight of meat sizzling on a hot grill when surrounded by family, friends, drinks and sunshine.

BBQs welcome plenty of food options – but the classic burger reigns supreme. And while there are plenty of burger variations out there for your next grill out, I’m expanding your palate with a succulent beef burger topped with slaw – but not just any slaw – Tennessee whiskey-infused slaw that offers the perfect acidity, sweetness and smoky flavor.

Start by seasoning your meat. I add standard ingredients like salt and pepper, Worcestershire sauce and Dijon mustard for the perfect mix of spice and acid, but feel free to add whatever seasonings you like best. Don’t overmix the meat with your hands – just work the ingredients in until everything is fully incorporated. Once you form your patties, indent the center of the burger with your finger to ensure even cooking.

Now it’s time to fire up your grill. Now I’m only going to say this once. Do not press down on those patties once they touch the grill. You want keep the moisture in, not out. For beef burgers, a gas grill like this one from Gas Appliance is the ideal choice because they heat evenly and quickly for more of a solid sear than charcoal grills. Food also cooks faster on a gas grill, giving you more time to enjoy your friends and family. It’s a win-win for all.

While your burger grills, let’s talk toppings. Slaw atop a burger can elevate your BBQ experience rather quickly. I believe food should take you on a magic carpet ride. The layers, the levels of flavor, sometimes the simplest of changes or additions can rock your world. With fresh vegetables and ingredients like carrots, cabbage, scallions, dried cranberries, apples and tangy Greek yogurt, your burger has game, but let’s level up by incorporating one of our favorite summer spirits: Tennessee whiskey.

Add a splash (or two!) of Brown Forman’s Jack Daniel’s whiskey to your slaw, promising that sweet-meets-smoky taste we all know and love. And while you’re at it, feel free to pour yourself a Jack on the rocks for good measure. You can’t beat it.

Feel free to pair your burger with sweet potato fries, chips or regular fries.

Burgers and whiskey? It's a perfect summer combo – now all you need is a patio full of friends to partake. Happy grilling!

Jack Daniel's Slaw Beef Burger

Recipe by Christopher Sinclair-McCalla

Yields: 8 servings

2 lbs ground beef

1 tsp cracked peppercorns

1 tsp kosher salt

2 Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1½ cups Greek yogurt

¼ cup Jack Daniel's

1 cup shredded red cabbage

1 cup shredded cabbage

½ cup shredded carrots

1 cup dried cranberries

1 Fuji apple , julienned and cut in half

, julienned and cut in half 2 green onions , chopped

, chopped 1 cup Cotija or Parmesan cheese

2 tsp dried basil

2 tsp dried oregano

2 tsp dried parsley

2 tsp garlic powder

salt and black pepper, to taste

|Preparation| In a large mixing bowl, mix together ground beef, cracked peppercorns, salt, Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce until fully incorporated. Form 8 equally-sized, circular patties.

Meanwhile, heat grill to high. Once hot, grill beef patties between 4 and 6 minutes, turning halfway through.

In large mixing bowl, using a whisk, mix together Jack Daniel's, Greek yogurt; then mix in green onions, basil, oregano, parsley, cheese, garlic, salt and pepper. Mix in the rest of the ingredients, tossing to fully incorporate all ingredients.

Top beef burgers with Jack Daniel's slaw and serve.