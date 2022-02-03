 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Got snow? Make snow ice cream

Got snow? Make snow ice cream! Photo by Daniel Neman

So much snow. And nothing to do with it.

Or isn't there?

When there is a big snowstorm like this one, it is time to make snow ice cream. It is the frozen precipitate equivalent of Jiffy Pop popcorn. That is, it's as much fun to make as it is to eat.

And it is almost as easy. All you need is milk (or cream or half-and-half), vanilla, sugar and snow.

SNOW ICE CREAM

Yield: 3-4 servings

½ cup milk, cream or half-and-half

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ cup granulated sugar, see note

4 to 6 cups fresh snow

Note: Use superfine sugar if you have it on hand. If not, it's probably not worth the effort to make it, and regular granulated sugar will be fine.

In a large bowl, mix together milk, vanilla and sugar. Refrigerate while you get the snow. Use clean snow from near the surface only. Mix the snow into the other ingredients until thoroughly combined. Serve immediately.

Nutrition varies, depending on the type of milk or cream used.

