It's fish fry day across St. Louis, but call first

Amid all the cancellations over coronavirus concerns, a few local fish fries are bound to close their doors. We have more than 120 listed in our interactive fish fry map and unfortunately can't update all of them week in and week out. We urge you to find one you are interested in and call the number listed to see if it will still be open before making a special trip.

And if getting out isn't your thing, try one of these great fish recipes.