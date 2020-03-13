You are the owner of this article.
It's fish fry day across St. Louis, but call first
It's fish fry day across St. Louis, but call first

Lent means the fish fry season begins

Ank Ankebrand, a parishioner at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in North St. Louis, checks the temperature while frying baskets of frying cod and catfish nuggets on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, as he works to fill orders for the church's first first fish fry of the Lenten season. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Amid all the cancellations over coronavirus concerns, a few local fish fries are bound to close their doors. We have more than 120 listed in our interactive fish fry map and unfortunately can't update all of them week in and week out. We urge you to find one you are interested in and call the number listed to see if it will still be open before making a special trip. 

And if getting out isn't your thing, try one of these great fish recipes. 

Is your Lenten fish fry not listed? Let us know. Contact Daniel Neman at dneman@post-dispatch.com or (314) 340-8133.

